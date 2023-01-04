The Reason Rosie O'Donnell Missed The View's Barbara Walters Tribute

"The View" has had many co-hosts over the years, and most of them showed up on the January 3 show to pay tribute to Barbara Walters — except for Rosie O'Donnell. According to her rep, O'Donnell was on a flight and unable to make the show, per Page Six. Fans took to social media to call out her absence. "I looked for you on BW tribute today," one fan said. O'Donnell replied via her Instagram, "Yeah, they invited me, but I wasn't able to make it. You know, I didn't want to be in a big group of people — I was worried that I would get upset and um, didn't want to do that, so, there you go."

Actor Debi Mazar lent her support to O'Donnell. "Mourning is personal&PRIVATE A display for PR purposes is kind of vulgar, in my opinion. Barbara ADORED you. Remember when she came backstage after your wonderful performance in The Vagina Monologues? She came just for you," she replied. O'Donnell, for her part, had posted her own tribute to Walters on her social media page. "What a long and eventful legendary life she had. Spoke to every prominent world leader in memory, interviewed everyone who's anyone, and I was lucky enough to be in her orbit for a good many years," the actor shared. She went on to praise Walters for breaking barriers for women and concluded her touching video with, "She was the first and she will always be remembered."