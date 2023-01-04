Wynonna Judd Candidly Responds To Fans' Concerns About Her Appearance

This article contains mention of suicide.

Wynonna Judd has been open about her grieving process since her mother, Naomi Judd, died by suicide on April 30, 2022. In her first interview since her mom's death, Wynonna recalled receiving the heartbreaking phone call and rushing over to see Naomi, per CBS News. "I said goodbye to her in the hospital, and I closed her eyes, and I kissed her forehead and that was that," she shared. Referring to her mom's bipolar disorder, she explained, "I did not know that she was at the place she was at when she ended it because she had had episodes before and she got better. And that's what I live in, is like, 'Was there anything I should have looked for or should I have known?'" Wynonna added, "I didn't. That's why it's such a shock."

Just weeks before Naomi's death, the mother-daughter country music duo announced they were going on tour. After losing her mother, though, Wynonna made the decision to do the tour on her own, in honor of Naomi, according to Outsider. "The Judds: The Final Tour" was so popular, Wynnona added more dates going into 2023. However, fans expressed concern that the "Girls With Guitars" singer was working too hard, and she issued a candid response.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.