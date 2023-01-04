Wynonna Judd Candidly Responds To Fans' Concerns About Her Appearance
This article contains mention of suicide.
Wynonna Judd has been open about her grieving process since her mother, Naomi Judd, died by suicide on April 30, 2022. In her first interview since her mom's death, Wynonna recalled receiving the heartbreaking phone call and rushing over to see Naomi, per CBS News. "I said goodbye to her in the hospital, and I closed her eyes, and I kissed her forehead and that was that," she shared. Referring to her mom's bipolar disorder, she explained, "I did not know that she was at the place she was at when she ended it because she had had episodes before and she got better. And that's what I live in, is like, 'Was there anything I should have looked for or should I have known?'" Wynonna added, "I didn't. That's why it's such a shock."
Just weeks before Naomi's death, the mother-daughter country music duo announced they were going on tour. After losing her mother, though, Wynonna made the decision to do the tour on her own, in honor of Naomi, according to Outsider. "The Judds: The Final Tour" was so popular, Wynnona added more dates going into 2023. However, fans expressed concern that the "Girls With Guitars" singer was working too hard, and she issued a candid response.
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
Wynonna Judd assures fans she's taking care of herself
Fans are genuinely concerned about Wynonna Judd after the tragic loss of her mother Naomi Judd. Wynonna took to Instagram to share a comment by a fan that read, "I'm worried that her 'manager' is pushing her too hard. The term 'hit it while you're hot' was used. I don't believe that is in her best interest mentally and physically ... She just doesn't appear well."
In a video, the 58-year-old stated, "Well, I'm okay. I have heard some of the comments and the first thought I had was, opinions and buttholes. And then I realized people are genuinely concerned, so I wanted to respond to that piece. I am working so hard on my mental, physical, and spiritual well-being." Wynonna added, "I have a great team, and I'm really blessed. And I'm broken. And I'm working really hard on self-care, which is not selfish, it's sacred." She went on to say that while she has a busy schedule, she takes time to relax on her farm and walk her dogs. "The last thing I'll say is, you can't keep a good woman down for too long," she concluded.
Fans' concerns come after Wynonna announced that she had to cancel a New Year's Eve performance with Kelsea Ballerini due to a bout of vertigo. The singer told fans she was "heartbroken," but assured them she would be "better than ever" for her next performance with Ballerini in February.