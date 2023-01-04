King Charles Reportedly Open To Reconciliation After Prince Harry's Latest Diss

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is about to create more headlines with his upcoming interviews. In his previous sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, Harry cited his reasons for leaving the British royal family as "lack of support and lack of understanding," (via Marie Claire). He explained that he had asked his family to fend off the British tabloids from his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, to no avail. "Once as a boyfriend, once as a husband, and once as a father," he stated.

Prince Harry went into even more detail in the recently released Netflix documentary, "Harry & Meghan." He revealed that his brother William, Prince of Wales, screamed at him for stepping away from the royal family, while his father, King Charles III, said "things that just simply weren't true," per CNN. Prince Harry also opened up again about his contentious relationship with the media, and how the palace used the press to its advantage, which he called a "dirty game." He revealed, "My dad said to me: 'Darling boy, you can't take on the media. The media will always be the media.'"

It seems as if the Duke of Sussex isn't finished telling his side of the story. Ahead of the release of his memoir, "Spare," he opened up in two separate interviews, and his father, King Charles, is reportedly refuting his latest claims.