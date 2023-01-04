King Charles Reportedly Open To Reconciliation After Prince Harry's Latest Diss
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is about to create more headlines with his upcoming interviews. In his previous sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, Harry cited his reasons for leaving the British royal family as "lack of support and lack of understanding," (via Marie Claire). He explained that he had asked his family to fend off the British tabloids from his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, to no avail. "Once as a boyfriend, once as a husband, and once as a father," he stated.
Prince Harry went into even more detail in the recently released Netflix documentary, "Harry & Meghan." He revealed that his brother William, Prince of Wales, screamed at him for stepping away from the royal family, while his father, King Charles III, said "things that just simply weren't true," per CNN. Prince Harry also opened up again about his contentious relationship with the media, and how the palace used the press to its advantage, which he called a "dirty game." He revealed, "My dad said to me: 'Darling boy, you can't take on the media. The media will always be the media.'"
It seems as if the Duke of Sussex isn't finished telling his side of the story. Ahead of the release of his memoir, "Spare," he opened up in two separate interviews, and his father, King Charles, is reportedly refuting his latest claims.
King Charles allegedly denies Prince Harry's claims that he doesn't want to reconcile
In an interview with Tom Bradby from ITV set to air on January 8, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, was seen stating in the trailer, "I would like to get my father back, I would like to have my brother back," (via BBC). He also claimed, "[They've] shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile," later alleging that the palace leaked and planted stories to the media. "I want a family, not an institution," he declared.
Following the release of the trailer, a source close to King Charles III claimed, "Those close to the king insist that he has always made clear how much he loves both of his sons, keeping communication channels open throughout the last few years, despite the many barbs from California," per The Telegraph. According to the source, Prince Harry's claim that his father didn't want to reconcile was "wrong," and he and his father have been in contact. "[King Charles] reiterated that his door remains open and that the duke and [Meghan Markle] are welcome at any time," the insider added.
Despite their tense relationship, King Charles extended an invitation to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to his coronation in May, per the Daily Mail. It remains to be seen if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take that olive branch.