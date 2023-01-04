Adele's Health Issue Took Center Stage At Her Las Vegas Performance
Adele has some powerhouse vocals that have made her one of the greatest singers of this generation. Many fans have related to her heart-wrenching lyrics about breakups, divorce, and love. Her latest album, "30", skyrocketed to the charts and became the best-selling record of 2021, per Bloomberg. Her career has been extremely successful from the outside, but it has come with some difficulties.
Along the way, Adele has dealt with some serious health issues. In 2012, the singer revealed to "60 Minutes" that she felt "something popped in my throat" while singing. Doctors discovered the singer had a polyp that hemorrhaged on her throat. According to the National Library of Medicine, "Hemorrhagic vocal polyps are known to develop from phonotrauma such as severe voice abuse or misuse, and these benign vocal fold lesions can lead to acute or persistent dysphonia or hoarseness." As Adele's vocals are her biggest asset, she had to undergo vocal cord surgery. She shared, "I had laser surgery. [They] put lasers down your throat, cut off the polyp, and kind of laser your hemorrhage back together and fix it." Luckily the singer recovered, but as time passed, other health problems arose.
In 2016, the singer took to Instagram to share that she was battling a bad cold that resulted in the cancellation of a couple of shows. While this wasn't as bad as the vocal cord surgery, the artist still struggles with other serious difficulties, and her latest struggle has affected her Las Vegas residency.
Adele suffers from sciatica
Adele's highly-anticipated Las Vegas residency, "Weekends with Adele," has kicked off as fans flood the Colosseum to catch a glimpse of the talented musician. While the show seemed to be going well, it didn't take long for showgoers to notice something different about the singer.
Fans were worried about the Grammy winner after she was limping around on stage, per Cosmopolitan. Adele shared, "I have to waddle these days as I have really bad sciatica." According to the NHS, sciatica involves irritation or compression of the sciatic nerve, "which runs from your lower back to your feet." Symptoms include a painful stabbing sensation that can affect your back, bottom, legs, feet, and toes.
Adele didn't go into detail about her condition, but she's previously talked about her back pain. She told The Face in 2021, "I've been in pain with my back, for, like, half of my life, really. It flares up, normally due to stress or from a stupid bit of posture." The singer recalled the painful moments in her life. She said, "I slipped my first disc when I was 15 from sneezing. I was in bed and I sneezed and my fifth one flew out. In January, I slipped my sixth one, my L6. And then where I had a C-section, my core was useless." Adele has since worked on her core, which helps prevent back pain. Despite the flare-ups, the singer continues to push through and do what she loves: perform.