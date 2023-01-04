Adele's Health Issue Took Center Stage At Her Las Vegas Performance

Adele has some powerhouse vocals that have made her one of the greatest singers of this generation. Many fans have related to her heart-wrenching lyrics about breakups, divorce, and love. Her latest album, "30", skyrocketed to the charts and became the best-selling record of 2021, per Bloomberg. Her career has been extremely successful from the outside, but it has come with some difficulties.

Along the way, Adele has dealt with some serious health issues. In 2012, the singer revealed to "60 Minutes" that she felt "something popped in my throat" while singing. Doctors discovered the singer had a polyp that hemorrhaged on her throat. According to the National Library of Medicine, "Hemorrhagic vocal polyps are known to develop from phonotrauma such as severe voice abuse or misuse, and these benign vocal fold lesions can lead to acute or persistent dysphonia or hoarseness." As Adele's vocals are her biggest asset, she had to undergo vocal cord surgery. She shared, "I had laser surgery. [They] put lasers down your throat, cut off the polyp, and kind of laser your hemorrhage back together and fix it." Luckily the singer recovered, but as time passed, other health problems arose.

In 2016, the singer took to Instagram to share that she was battling a bad cold that resulted in the cancellation of a couple of shows. While this wasn't as bad as the vocal cord surgery, the artist still struggles with other serious difficulties, and her latest struggle has affected her Las Vegas residency.