Andy Cohen Sets The Record Straight On Ryan Seacrest's NYE Snub Accusation

Andy Cohen and Ryan Seacrest's feud wages on. The two on-air personalities first butted heads when Cohen took a shot at Seacrest during CNN's 2021 "New Year's Eve Live" broadcast. "If you look behind me, you'll see Ryan Seacrest's group of losers performing. I'm sorry but if you're watching ABC, you're watching nothing," the "Real Housewives" producer stated, per Us Weekly. He later apologized for his comment and shared, "The only thing is that I slammed the ABC broadcast and I really like Ryan Seacrest and he's a great guy. I really regret saying that, and I was just stupid and drunk and feeling it."

After Cohen's drunken on-air antics, CNN banned their hosts from drinking alcohol during their New Year's Eve coverage (per Entertainment Weekly). Seacrest weighed in on the new rule and shared, "I don't advocate drinking when one is on the air. I don't know how that started as a tradition, but it's probably a good idea [to scale back], CNN." He then seemingly shaded Cohen by comparing him to his co-host, Anderson Cooper. "There's some pretty respectable people or at least one, right? I think there's a serious journalist and then a friend of mine who has a lot of fun, but it's probably a good idea," Seacrest added.

Although AC2 were sober during their broadcast this year, Seacrest accused Cohen of another infraction, which had the "Watch What Happens Live" host defending himself.