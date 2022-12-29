Andy Cohen Doubles Down On His NYE Plans With Anderson Cooper

Andy Cohen has shut down rumors regarding his upcoming hosting gig on CNN's "New Year's Eve Live." Since 2017, the "Real Housewives" creator has co-hosted the coveted special alongside his friend and CNN anchor Anderson Cooper. Over the last five years, the two on-air talents have entertained pop culture enthusiasts with their boozy commentary and hilarious interviews with some of the industry's biggest stars. However, during the 2021 broadcast, Cohen delivered his most controversial on-air moment when he went on a drunken rant that targeted the former New York mayor, Bill de Blasio. "Watching Mayor de Blasio do his 'victory lap' dance after four years of the crappiest term as the mayor of New York," he said, per the HuffPost.

Mayer de Blasio wasn't the only person in Cohen's crosshairs. Shortly after slamming the controversial political figure, the "Watch What Happens Live" host shaded Ryan Seacrest and his ABC's New Year's Eve special. "There's a bunch of smoke coming from Ryan Seacrest's group of losers that are performing behind us," he said, per Glamour. Following his appearance, CNN released a statement to E! News regarding Cohen's rant, stating, "Andy said something he shouldn't have on live TV. We addressed it with him and look forward to having him back next year."

Ahead of CNN's 2023 New Year's Eve special, rumors have circulated that the network is planning on dialing back their anchor's alcohol consumption. But according to Cohen, that's father from the truth — at least for him.