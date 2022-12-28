Ryan Seacrest Seems To Shade Anderson Cooper And Andy Cohen With NYE Quip
Ryan Seacrest sent some playful shade toward Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper ahead of their New Year's Eve countdown show. With 2022 coming to an end, pop culture enthusiasts have been gearing up for celebratory specials. From Miley's New Year's Eve Party on NBC to CBS' New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash, the options are set to be limitless for people celebrating from their homes. However, the one program that fans are eager to watch is CNN's New Year's Eve Live.
Hosted by Cooper and Cohen, the show features various guests, performances, and commentary from on-air personalities like Don Lemon. While the special has become a staple for many people around the world, the show has also featured its anchors delivering drunk and controversial moments, with the latest involving Cohen. Last year, fans were left gagged when the "Real Housewives" creator delivered a drunken monologue about former New York mayor Bill de Blasio. "The only thing Democrats and Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been," he said, per The Daily Beast.
Alongside his rant about the ex-mayor, Cohen dissed Seacrest and his ABC New Year's Eve special. "I'm sorry, but if you're watching ABC, you're watching nothing," he said, per Entertainment Weekly. Due to previous situations with on-air drinking, CNN is reportedly reeling in their talent from imbibing during the broadcast, per Variety. While the network has yet to release an official comment, Seacrest has welcomed the change with a shady statement.
Ryan Seacrest threw some playful shade and Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen over CNN's drinking policy
While CNN's previous New Year's Eve specials have featured a boozy broadcast, this year, the festivities will reportedly have less alcohol consumption. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, American Idol host Ryan Seacrest welcomed the network's change in policy. "I don't advocate drinking when one is on the air," he told the news outlet. "I don't know how that started as a tradition, but it's probably a good idea [to scale back], CNN."
Towards the end of his interview, Seacrest seemingly took a playful shot at Copper and Cohen, who have faced their fair share of controversy over their on-air drinking. "There's some pretty respectable people or at least one, right?" he said, "I think there's a serious journalist and then a friend of mine who has a lot of fun, but it's probably a good idea... I might send them some Casa Dragones Tequila just to tempt them while they're on air."
Seacrest's comments come a few weeks after Cohen clarified that CNN's new drinking policy is only meant for the network's correspondents. "Anderson and I will be the people partying on CNN [though] we will be partying responsibly," he told Rolling Stone in November. "My job is to take Anderson out of his comfort zone [and] my job is to be a party ringleader for everyone watching us on New Year's Eve." We can't wait to tune in.