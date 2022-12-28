Ryan Seacrest Seems To Shade Anderson Cooper And Andy Cohen With NYE Quip

Ryan Seacrest sent some playful shade toward Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper ahead of their New Year's Eve countdown show. With 2022 coming to an end, pop culture enthusiasts have been gearing up for celebratory specials. From Miley's New Year's Eve Party on NBC to CBS' New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash, the options are set to be limitless for people celebrating from their homes. However, the one program that fans are eager to watch is CNN's New Year's Eve Live.

Hosted by Cooper and Cohen, the show features various guests, performances, and commentary from on-air personalities like Don Lemon. While the special has become a staple for many people around the world, the show has also featured its anchors delivering drunk and controversial moments, with the latest involving Cohen. Last year, fans were left gagged when the "Real Housewives" creator delivered a drunken monologue about former New York mayor Bill de Blasio. "The only thing Democrats and Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been," he said, per The Daily Beast.

Alongside his rant about the ex-mayor, Cohen dissed Seacrest and his ABC New Year's Eve special. "I'm sorry, but if you're watching ABC, you're watching nothing," he said, per Entertainment Weekly. Due to previous situations with on-air drinking, CNN is reportedly reeling in their talent from imbibing during the broadcast, per Variety. While the network has yet to release an official comment, Seacrest has welcomed the change with a shady statement.