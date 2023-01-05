Sharon Osbourne Speaks Out For The First Time On Mysterious Hospitalization

The Osbourne family has been blessed with many things, but well-being isn't one of them. Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne, and their son, Jack Osbourne, are all battling health issues. Ozzy revealed he'd been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2020. Adding to his medical woes, Page Six reported the Black Sabbath frontman had more than a dozen pins inserted in his back and neck following a fall. In Ozzy's first TV interview following the surgery, he admitted to "Good Morning America" that he felt depressed about not working and relying on Sharon.

The couple has been married for over forty years, and Sharon has been Ozzy's rock throughout. "Without my Sharon, I'd be f***ing gone," Ozzy admitted to The Guardian in 2022. However, Sharon's had her own health troubles over the years, which have escalated recently. According to People, the Osbourne matriarch was diagnosed with cancer in 2002. After it spread to her lymph nodes, she had to have part of her colon removed and underwent chemotherapy.

In 2012 Sharon had a double mastectomy. She vowed to People that after suffering the grueling 13-hour-long operation, she'd never have plastic surgery again, but then had a botched facelift in 2021 (per The Times). Given Sharon's long history of medical scares, it's no wonder everyone was concerned when she was rushed to the hospital after fainting on the set of her son Jack's show, "Night of Terror." Sharon spoke out for the first time about her mysterious hospitalization on the UK's "The Talk."