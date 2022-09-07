Ozzy Osbourne's First TV Interview Since Major Surgery Reveals He's Back On Track

Ozzy Osbourne has been taking it easy this summer. His wife, Sharon Osbourne, announced that Ozzy would be undergoing surgery in Los Angeles, and she would be taking a month off from her "Talk UK" role to be with him, per Los Angeles Times. "It's really going to determine the rest of his life," she explained at the time. Exactly what was wrong with him, Sharon wouldn't say.

Weeks before the surgery, though, Ozzy gave an interview to Classic Rock magazine, claiming he was eagerly awaiting surgery to remedy issues with his neck. "I can't walk properly these days. I have physical therapy every morning. I am somewhat better, but nowhere near as much as I want to be to go back on the road," he explained. Years prior, in 2019, Ozzy suffered a dangerous fall that required more than a dozen pins to be placed in his back and neck, per Page Six.

In June, Page Six released photos of the Osbournes leaving a Los Angeles hospital with Ozzy in a wheelchair. The outlet suggested the surgery was an extensive operation to reassemble the mobility pins in the rock star's neck and back. Now, after a difficult recovery, Ozzy and Sharon are back in the limelight and talking about the scary procedure that may have saved his career.