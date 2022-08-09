Ozzy Osbourne Makes A Major Return After Life-Altering Surgery

Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne is powering through his recovery — even surprising fans with a performance at the closing ceremony of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in England on August 8. According to CNN, Ozzy joined former Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi to sing their 1970 song, "Paranoid." Ozzy's son, Jack, was in the audience at the ceremony to celebrate and capture his father's big stage comeback. The frontman was famously kicked out of Black Sabbath over 40 years ago in 1979, but Ozzy has still remained synonymous with the band — rejoining on numerous occasions.

Not only is Ozzy's current comeback on the stage, but also in music in general! The rocker is set to drop his 13th album, "Patient Number 9," on September 9, per Rolling Stone. Outside Black Sabbath, Ozzy has released a total of twelve solo studio albums dating all the way up to 2020's "Ordinary Man," per Spotify — though Ozzy reminisced in an interview with Loudwire that the early days of the COVID pandemic overshadowed the album.

"My last album [Ordinary Man] was released just a few weeks before the pandemic started," Ozzy told the outlet in June. "It's no secret that the last four years have been very difficult for me but making this album took my mind off of my problems." With the resurgence of metal, the Prince of Darkness's new album may be the catalyst for an Ozzy takeover once more!