Sharon Osbourne Updates Fans After Ozzy's Serious Surgery

Black Sabbath's Ozzy Osbourne has finished undergoing a major operation. He and his wife of 40 years, Sharon Osbourne, announced that Ozzy had scheduled a "life-changing" surgery that was crucial for Ozzy's health. On the June 13 episode of the U.K.'s version of "The Talk," Sharon revealed that she needed to take a leave of absence from her hosting job to fly to Los Angeles to be by her husband's side. "I have to be there," she said. "It's really going to determine the rest of his life."

A source revealed to Page Six that Ozzy needed to undergo spinal surgery to "[have] the pins in his back and back realigned" as the result of an injury from 2019. Ozzy, who is 73 years old, seemed to be in good spirits ahead of his operation. Before going into surgery, Ozzy posted a heartfelt message to his fans on his Instagram Story with his song, "I Love You All."

Fortunately, Sharon has returned from the surgery with good news!