Julia Fox Once Again Hints At Luxurious Fling With Drake

Julia Fox's dating life has been pretty exciting in recent years, to say the least. Being single and a celebrity, she has gone on some of the most extraordinary dates anyone could ever dream of. Some may recall the actress had a very public relationship with rapper, Kanye "Ye ” West. Fox dated West amid his divorce from SKIMS creator Kim Kardashian, per People. The romance took the internet by storm as many people were intrigued to see the new women West was dating.

Fox wasn't shy about sharing her time with the Grammy-winning rapper and even revealed how one of their extravagant first dates went down with Interview Magazine. She said, "Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl's dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don't know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised." That wasn't the only time the rapper spoiled the model. On her birthday, he surprised Fox and her friends with Hermés Birkin Bags, according to Page Six. The outlet reported that the cost of each bag starts at $10,000.

While West spoiled Fox with expensive dates and gifts, it seems like he wasn't the only rapper to do so — Drake has long been rumored to have dated the actor. Fox has kept quiet about the chatter surrounding her and the "God's Plan" rapper and their rumored relationship ... until her latest interview.