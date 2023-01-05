Julia Fox Once Again Hints At Luxurious Fling With Drake
Julia Fox's dating life has been pretty exciting in recent years, to say the least. Being single and a celebrity, she has gone on some of the most extraordinary dates anyone could ever dream of. Some may recall the actress had a very public relationship with rapper, Kanye "Ye ” West. Fox dated West amid his divorce from SKIMS creator Kim Kardashian, per People. The romance took the internet by storm as many people were intrigued to see the new women West was dating.
Fox wasn't shy about sharing her time with the Grammy-winning rapper and even revealed how one of their extravagant first dates went down with Interview Magazine. She said, "Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl's dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don't know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised." That wasn't the only time the rapper spoiled the model. On her birthday, he surprised Fox and her friends with Hermés Birkin Bags, according to Page Six. The outlet reported that the cost of each bag starts at $10,000.
While West spoiled Fox with expensive dates and gifts, it seems like he wasn't the only rapper to do so — Drake has long been rumored to have dated the actor. Fox has kept quiet about the chatter surrounding her and the "God's Plan" rapper and their rumored relationship ... until her latest interview.
Julia and Drake's one-of-a-kind date
Julia Fox has always shared intimate details of her life with fans, but one thing she kept private was her alleged relationship with Drake. The actress previously talked about her connection with the "Hotline Bling" rapper on her "Forbidden Fruits" podcast. She said at the time, "He's a great guy and a gentleman ... and that was it. Nothing really happened, we were just, like, friends hanging out. I wouldn't say that we were dating." Fans weren't convinced that Fox and Drake were "just friends," though, and have speculated there was more going on. Her latest interview on Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live!" seemed to confirm suspicions.
After being asked by Andy Cohen about the best celebrity date she had been on, the model seemingly discussed her relationship with Drake. Fox recalled her best date, saying, "Being on a private jet, cuddled on the jet, landed, got some Chanel bags. It was great, yeah." Cohen pried for Fox to reveal the celebrity, but she refused to share who had taken her on the date. She said, "I can't say. I really can't say ... obviously an A-lister."
While the tease seemed like that was all fans were going to get from Fox, she ended up revealing more. Cohen asked again if the luxurious private jet date was with famed rapper Drake. Fox answered mischievously, saying, "Maybe." For fans, this was all the confirmation they needed to know that she and Drake had some sort of fling.