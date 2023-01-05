Quavo Bares His Soul In Heartbreaking New Tribute Song To Takeoff

When Migos member Takeoff tragically died on November 1, 2022, fans and loved ones were shaken up. According to TMZ, the rapper was only 28 years old. Takeoff and fellow Migos member Quavo were playing dice at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. Then a fight broke out, which led to Takeoff being shot. As reported by the outlet, Quavo did not have any injuries and tried to get help for his injured nephew.

On November 12, 2022, Quavo took to social media to honor Takeoff. In a long Instagram post, he wrote, "It's so hard to tell you Ima miss you because you always with me and we did everything together. Since we were kids you been by my side lookin up at me, them eyes waiting on me to make the next move." Needless to say, Takeoff's death was devastating for Quavo, as the pair had a very close relationship. Now Quavo is releasing his first song since the shocking November incident, per Pitchfork.