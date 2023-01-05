Quavo Bares His Soul In Heartbreaking New Tribute Song To Takeoff
When Migos member Takeoff tragically died on November 1, 2022, fans and loved ones were shaken up. According to TMZ, the rapper was only 28 years old. Takeoff and fellow Migos member Quavo were playing dice at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. Then a fight broke out, which led to Takeoff being shot. As reported by the outlet, Quavo did not have any injuries and tried to get help for his injured nephew.
On November 12, 2022, Quavo took to social media to honor Takeoff. In a long Instagram post, he wrote, "It's so hard to tell you Ima miss you because you always with me and we did everything together. Since we were kids you been by my side lookin up at me, them eyes waiting on me to make the next move." Needless to say, Takeoff's death was devastating for Quavo, as the pair had a very close relationship. Now Quavo is releasing his first song since the shocking November incident, per Pitchfork.
Quavo mourns Takeoff in Without You
Quavo just released a poignant new single called "Without You," which pays tribute to Takeoff. The Migos member posted an excerpt of the video on Instagram, writing, "Long Live Take Infinity." The heartfelt track, which has an accompanying visual, focuses on Quavo's grief and reflects on his relationship with his late nephew. The song opens with the lyrics, "Tears rolling down my eyes / I jus seen an angel fly." In the middle of the song, he raps, "I wish I had a time machine / Jus so you can take a ride wit me / I miss jus how u smile at me."
Fans took to Twitter to share their emotional reactions to "Without You." One user tweeted, "This made me cry." Another fan wrote, "First let say what an incredible tribute very touching. I wanna send you positive vibes and encouragement along with healing energy. I pray your continued journey of life will have peace one day at a time."
In the aftermath of Takeoff's death, there's been a lot happening. "Without You" came out on the night of January 4, which was the same date that Takeoff's charged killer, Patrick Xavier Clark, was released on $1 million bond, per TMZ.