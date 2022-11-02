Takeoff's Official Cause Of Death Is Now Confirmed

Atlanta has lost another legend. Takeoff, who was widely known for being a part of the legendary rap group Migos, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning, TMZ confirmed. He was 28 years old. The rapper, whose real name was Kirsnik Khari Ball, was reportedly attending a private party with his uncle and fellow group member Quavo. Born in Lawrenceville, Georgia, Takeoff's untimely death sent shockwaves throughout the city of Atlanta as thousands were left distraught by the announcement of his death. "Takeoff's legacy lives on in Atlanta and across the world," the Atlanta Falcons tweeted.

Dozens of celebrities like Drake, DJ Khaled, T.I., and Meek Mill also all took to Instagram to share their condolences for the "Stir Fry" rapper and his family. Takeoff's longtime label, Quality Control, broke its silence on social media following the devastating news. "Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated," the record label said in a statement.

While police continue to investigate what led up to the deadly shooting, Takeoff's cause of death has finally been revealed.