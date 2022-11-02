Takeoff's Official Cause Of Death Is Now Confirmed
Atlanta has lost another legend. Takeoff, who was widely known for being a part of the legendary rap group Migos, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning, TMZ confirmed. He was 28 years old. The rapper, whose real name was Kirsnik Khari Ball, was reportedly attending a private party with his uncle and fellow group member Quavo. Born in Lawrenceville, Georgia, Takeoff's untimely death sent shockwaves throughout the city of Atlanta as thousands were left distraught by the announcement of his death. "Takeoff's legacy lives on in Atlanta and across the world," the Atlanta Falcons tweeted.
Dozens of celebrities like Drake, DJ Khaled, T.I., and Meek Mill also all took to Instagram to share their condolences for the "Stir Fry" rapper and his family. Takeoff's longtime label, Quality Control, broke its silence on social media following the devastating news. "Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated," the record label said in a statement.
While police continue to investigate what led up to the deadly shooting, Takeoff's cause of death has finally been revealed.
Takeoff was fatally shot in the head
According to the Harris County Medical Examiner's office, Takeoff was fatally shot in several places. He suffered gunshot wounds to the "head and torso into the arm," (via Hollywood Life). The rapper's death is now officially ruled a homicide. Although the investigation is still underway, Houston Police are having trouble locating the shooter and are urging those who were in attendance to speak up and provide more information about what took place at the bowling alley.
"I want this to resonate with everybody: What if it was your brother? What if it was your son?" police chief Troy Finner said in at a press conference (via NPR). "You would want somebody to step up," he continued. "So please step up and get the information to us so we can bring some closure to this family that is hurting."
Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff have been dominating the rap scene for more than a decade and are known for chart-topping records like "Fight Night," "MotorSport," and "Bad and Boujee," to name a few. Although Migos broke up earlier this year, the group will never be the same. However, Takeoff's legacy will live on for years to come.