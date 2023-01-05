Where Julia Fox Stands With Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Today

Julia Fox and Kanye "Ye" West's early 2022 romance was something akin to performance art for the social media era. From coordinated couple couture fits to blog posts about their date nights, theirs seemed more eventful than the average two-month-long relationship.

After their breakup, Fox continuously felt its fallout. When many raised concerns about Ye's harassing posts on Instagram toward ex-wife Kim Kardashian's then-beau, Pete Davidson, Fox defended the rapper ... at first. The 32-year-old actor told TMZ that Ye "would not hurt a fly," but she qualified her stance a few days later. Writing in a since-deleted Instagram post, per Us Weekly, Fox noted that she "had not seen the latest Instagram posts" at the time of the TMZ interview. Either way, she continued in her post, "I wish I had the answers, but I do not ... The mainstream life isn't for me."

Fox also felt the lingering impact of her Ye fling in her professional life. The "Uncut Gems" star revealed, during a tell-all appearance on Emily Ratajkowski's "High Low with EmRata" podcast, that she was fielding fewer acting offers than she did before her romance with Ye. "I definitely noticed a shift ... not in a good way," Fox said, suspecting that Hollywood producers found her a "liability" these days.

Naturally, it wouldn't be the beginning of a new year without Fox being asked to comment on Kimye yet again, and she revealed some insight into where she stands with the two exes today.