Julie Chrisley Affirms Family Bond With Husband Todd And Kids Ahead Of Prison Sentence

In November 2022, Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to a combination of 19 years in prison for tax fraud, per CBS News — Todd was sentenced to 12 years and Julie was sentenced to nine years. "The Chrisleys have built an empire based on the lie that their wealth came from dedication and hard work," prosecutors wrote in their legal papers. The family's attorney, Alex Little, mentioned that they are planning to appeal the verdict.

While the reality television stars are gearing up for prison time, they are also facing another potential messy legal battle. Angela Johnson, the biological mother of Todd and Julie's adopted daughter Chloe, is reportedly working to get full custody. "I want her home," Johnson told TMZ. "She deserves to be home."

Todd and Julie are expected to report to prison on January 17, but Todd and his son Chase are getting ready for a "tell all" Q&A before the "Chrisley Knows Best" stars start serving their sentence. In a December 29 episode of the "Chrisley Confessions" podcast, Todd told Chase, "People will be able to ask you questions that you're going to be able to ask me." Chase then mentioned that he was "ready for it" because he "knows who his family is." And the strength of the family bond seems to be the theme as Todd and Julie's prison time nears.