Prince Harry Recalls When Meghan Markle Was Reprimanded Over Cheeky Comment To Kate Middleton
When Meghan Markle married Prince Harry at Windsor Castle, many people were wondering how she would get along with the royal family — specifically Kate Middleton. Like Meghan, Kate was thrown into this unfamiliar world of the royals, having married Prince William in 2011. Many believed they would bond over the fact that they married into one of the most well-known families on the planet.
Kate and Meghan's relationship appeared to start lovingly, per Us Weekly. A source told the outlet that Kate offered help to Meghan as she began her relationship with the royal family. Kate told Meghan, "that if she ever needed anything, she shouldn't hesitate to get in touch, even if it's just to get a crash course on her new collection of aides." The outlet reports that those initial positive feelings were felt by Meghan as well, noting she "admired" Kate's work. However, rumors the two were not seeing eye to eye became the forefront of the news.
In 2018, The Sun claimed that the Duchess of Sussex had made Kate cry during a dress fitting that left her "shaken and in tears." However, when Meghan spoke to Oprah Winfrey in 2021 she revealed the story wasn't accurate (via People). Meghan shared it was actually Kate who had made her cry, but quickly said the Princess of Wales apologized with flowers and a note. Many thought that would be the last time they would talk about the famous dress feud, but now, Harry is speaking out.
Meghan Markle said Kate Middleton had baby brain
On the heels of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, "Spare," being released, news has gotten out that the Duke of Sussex has written about the famous dress feud. At the time of the alleged fight, Kate Middleton had just given birth to Prince Louis, her and Prince William's third child (via the Daily Mail). A source told the outlet Meghan made a comment about Kate because of how upset she was over the flower dresses and wedding rehearsal. In his memoir, Harry wrote that Meghan told Kate she "must have baby brain because of her hormones." The comment didn't sit well with Kate, and drama ensued between the two.
The comment by the Duchess of Sussex caused a bit of trouble as she was chastised for saying such things to Kate, per Page Six. The Daily Mail reported that "it caused a huge row because Meghan was told that she wasn't close enough to her sister-in-law to discuss her hormones and it wasn't the way people spoke to each other within the Royal Family." The scolding in turn made the Duchess of Sussex upset as she felt the quarrel between the two was not entirely "her fault." While they seemed to put on a brave face for public affairs, it was clear the two had some kind of complex history.