Prince Harry Recalls When Meghan Markle Was Reprimanded Over Cheeky Comment To Kate Middleton

When Meghan Markle married Prince Harry at Windsor Castle, many people were wondering how she would get along with the royal family — specifically Kate Middleton. Like Meghan, Kate was thrown into this unfamiliar world of the royals, having married Prince William in 2011. Many believed they would bond over the fact that they married into one of the most well-known families on the planet.

Kate and Meghan's relationship appeared to start lovingly, per Us Weekly. A source told the outlet that Kate offered help to Meghan as she began her relationship with the royal family. Kate told Meghan, "that if she ever needed anything, she shouldn't hesitate to get in touch, even if it's just to get a crash course on her new collection of aides." The outlet reports that those initial positive feelings were felt by Meghan as well, noting she "admired" Kate's work. However, rumors the two were not seeing eye to eye became the forefront of the news.

In 2018, The Sun claimed that the Duchess of Sussex had made Kate cry during a dress fitting that left her "shaken and in tears." However, when Meghan spoke to Oprah Winfrey in 2021 she revealed the story wasn't accurate (via People). Meghan shared it was actually Kate who had made her cry, but quickly said the Princess of Wales apologized with flowers and a note. Many thought that would be the last time they would talk about the famous dress feud, but now, Harry is speaking out.