Selena Gomez's Reaction To Miley Cyrus' Album Announcement Has Fans Doing A Double Take
One of celebritydom's longest-running animosities that is well-known to a certain generation of former Disney Channel viewers is the Selena Gomez vs. Miley Cyrus drama. The beginnings of the feud between the two former Disney (Channel) princesses may soon be lost to history, but now Gomez's reaction to Cyrus's new album announcement has their longtime fans curious.
On January 3, a resurrected YouTube video of Cyrus and Mandy Jiroux making fun of Gomez and Demi Lovato back in 2008 went viral on Twitter, with a tweet reading, "The iconic Selena & Demi vs. Miley & Mandy fight of 2008...I love history!" This seemed to remind fans of the long-standing beef between Cyrus and Gomez — which was probably not helped by Gomez saying in her "My Mind & Me" documentary (via InStyle), "I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift]."
However, it seems that Gomez can at least give credit where credit is due when it comes to Cyrus' music.
Selena Gomez appears to support Miley Cyrus' new album
Miley Cyrus stunned fans with the news of her upcoming album, "Endless Summer Vacation," per Variety. With her and Selena Gomez's less-than-stellar history, imagine everyone's surprise when Gomez commented on Cyrus' Instagram post announcing the album. "Damn," Gomez simply said, alluding that she was in awe of what appears to be Cyrus' album artwork.
Wait, does this mean the Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez fight has been officially laid to rest? Fans on social media seem to think so, and the reactions are distinctly mixed. "Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez going from mortal enemies to being the only two from that iconic Disney group that are friends makes me so [emotional]," one person wrote on Twitter with a crying emoji and a GIF. A different fan seemed to be dealing with more confused emotions, commenting, "Truly don't know how to feel about their friendship now. I've been so used to hating Selena because of Miley." The Instagram comments on Cyrus's post seem to want just one thing: a collab!
But were Cyrus and Gomez ever in an actual feud to begin with? According to their past interviews on the topic, not really. Per E! News, Gomez told W Magazine in 2016 that they "never feuded," adding, "We both [just] liked the same guy when we were 16." In 2019, Cyrus told Capital FM, "I just always grew up collaborating with Selena and Demi [Lovato], and there was never competition."