Selena Gomez's Reaction To Miley Cyrus' Album Announcement Has Fans Doing A Double Take

One of celebritydom's longest-running animosities that is well-known to a certain generation of former Disney Channel viewers is the Selena Gomez vs. Miley Cyrus drama. The beginnings of the feud between the two former Disney (Channel) princesses may soon be lost to history, but now Gomez's reaction to Cyrus's new album announcement has their longtime fans curious.

On January 3, a resurrected YouTube video of Cyrus and Mandy Jiroux making fun of Gomez and Demi Lovato back in 2008 went viral on Twitter, with a tweet reading, "The iconic Selena & Demi vs. Miley & Mandy fight of 2008...I love history!" This seemed to remind fans of the long-standing beef between Cyrus and Gomez — which was probably not helped by Gomez saying in her "My Mind & Me" documentary (via InStyle), "I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift]."

However, it seems that Gomez can at least give credit where credit is due when it comes to Cyrus' music.