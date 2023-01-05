Prince William And Kate Middleton Were Reportedly Big Fans Of Meghan Markle's TV Show
Lingering hopes of a reconciliation between Prince Harry and Prince William appeared dashed after Netflix's "Harry & Meghan" dropped in December 2022. Harry's joint docuseries with wife Meghan Markle, "Harry & Meghan"'s second half was filled with bold claims about the Prince of Wales, including that he once screamed at Harry for resigning from the royal family. As royal expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight, William likely felt "very badly betrayed by his brother." According to Nicholl, William will certainly be "aware of the damage inflicted on his reputation" by the docuseries. Reportedly, he and his wife Kate Middleton remain wary of the Sussexes "because they can't trust that it's not gonna end up in a TV show or in a book."
Giving William (and the rest of the British royals) little breathing room, Harry is following up his Netflix hit with his memoir, "Spare" on January 10. The book, as reported by The Guardian, contains the shocking claim that William physically assaulted him in an argument over Meghan. A friend of William's didn't mince words when telling the Daily Beast, "It's impossible to exaggerate the extent of [William's] contempt for Harry and Meghan now ... there will be no way back after this," emphasizing that William "can't believe that Harry would do this to him and to Kate."
While it's indeed hard to imagine nowadays, there was actually a time when William and Kate were two of Meghan's biggest fans.
Prince William and Kate Middleton were reportedly 'religious viewers of Suits'
Oh, how things change in a few years. In his upcoming memoir, "Spare," Prince Harry reveals that Prince William and Kate Middleton were avid fans of Meghan Markle's work on USA's "Suits," per Page Six. During a dinner with his brother and sister-in-law, Harry recalled the pair grilling him about his personal life, as they suspected "something was going on" with him. After Harry shared that the "something" was "a new woman" and swore William and Kate to secrecy, he finally divulged Meghan's identity.
"Their mouths fell open," Harry recounts in his memoir. "They turned to each other. Then Willy turned to me and said, 'F*** off?'" Even Harry remembers being taken aback by their shocked responses, not knowing that William and Kate were "regular — nay, religious — viewers of 'Suits.'" Oddly, although William and Kate couldn't wait to meet Meghan in person, Harry claimed William still warned him about getting too serious with her. "He still said to slow down," Harry writes, recalling that his brother told him, "She's an American actress, after all, Harold. Anything might happen."
Harry's choice of title for his memoir cuts to the crux of his issues with William and the rest of the royal family. As reported by The Guardian, Harry writes that his father, King Charles, supposedly told his ex-wife, Princess Diana, upon Harry's birth, "Wonderful! Now you've given me an heir and a spare — my work is done."