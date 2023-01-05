Prince William And Kate Middleton Were Reportedly Big Fans Of Meghan Markle's TV Show

Lingering hopes of a reconciliation between Prince Harry and Prince William appeared dashed after Netflix's "Harry & Meghan" dropped in December 2022. Harry's joint docuseries with wife Meghan Markle, "Harry & Meghan"'s second half was filled with bold claims about the Prince of Wales, including that he once screamed at Harry for resigning from the royal family. As royal expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight, William likely felt "very badly betrayed by his brother." According to Nicholl, William will certainly be "aware of the damage inflicted on his reputation" by the docuseries. Reportedly, he and his wife Kate Middleton remain wary of the Sussexes "because they can't trust that it's not gonna end up in a TV show or in a book."

Giving William (and the rest of the British royals) little breathing room, Harry is following up his Netflix hit with his memoir, "Spare" on January 10. The book, as reported by The Guardian, contains the shocking claim that William physically assaulted him in an argument over Meghan. A friend of William's didn't mince words when telling the Daily Beast, "It's impossible to exaggerate the extent of [William's] contempt for Harry and Meghan now ... there will be no way back after this," emphasizing that William "can't believe that Harry would do this to him and to Kate."

While it's indeed hard to imagine nowadays, there was actually a time when William and Kate were two of Meghan's biggest fans.