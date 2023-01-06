Bam Margera Describes His Near-Death Experience During Recent Hospital Stay

Bam Margera has offered an important update on the terrifying health scare that rendered him hospitalized last month. In case you missed it, the "Jackass" star was rushed to a health facility on December 9, 2022, due to severe pneumonia and COVID-19. TMZ reported that he was brought to a hospital in San Diego and had to be put on a ventilator in the ICU.

Margera's family subsequently posted a statement on his socials, confirming: "Bam was recently hospitalized. Fortunately, he is now testing negative for COVID and receiving care for pneumonia. Bam is on the road to recovery and thankfully will be discharged soon. We ask and thank you for your positive prayers." While his condition was stable then, it was no less alarming, and fans offered messages of support as Margera recovered.

A few days later, after reports of his hospital stay surfaced, the pro skater took to Instagram to announce that he was on the mend: "I'm out!" Margera wrote. "Thank you to my friends, [and] family, and you for the love, support, and prayers." Now, though, the "Viva La Bam" star has revealed that the situation was much graver than it initially seemed.