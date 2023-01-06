Bam Margera Describes His Near-Death Experience During Recent Hospital Stay
Bam Margera has offered an important update on the terrifying health scare that rendered him hospitalized last month. In case you missed it, the "Jackass" star was rushed to a health facility on December 9, 2022, due to severe pneumonia and COVID-19. TMZ reported that he was brought to a hospital in San Diego and had to be put on a ventilator in the ICU.
Margera's family subsequently posted a statement on his socials, confirming: "Bam was recently hospitalized. Fortunately, he is now testing negative for COVID and receiving care for pneumonia. Bam is on the road to recovery and thankfully will be discharged soon. We ask and thank you for your positive prayers." While his condition was stable then, it was no less alarming, and fans offered messages of support as Margera recovered.
A few days later, after reports of his hospital stay surfaced, the pro skater took to Instagram to announce that he was on the mend: "I'm out!" Margera wrote. "Thank you to my friends, [and] family, and you for the love, support, and prayers." Now, though, the "Viva La Bam" star has revealed that the situation was much graver than it initially seemed.
Bam Margera explained how he almost died
Bam Margera narrowly avoided death during his recent hospitalization. During an appearance on the "Wild Ride" podcast, with fellow "Jackass" star Steve-O, Margera admitted, "Basically, I was pronounced dead on December 8" (via Variety). Margera also divulged, "I did not know that I had gnarly COVID and my body was shutting down. I went into four seizures, each one lasting 10 to 20 minutes."
The reality star continued, "On the fourth one I bit my tongue so hard it was nearly fallen off. It got so swollen and puffy [that] it wouldn't fit in my mouth. I was drinking the infected blood which gave me pneumonia as well." Margera also shared that the experience was all a blur and at one point, he failed to understand how long he'd already been there.
"I went to the hospital and had my fifth seizure and then couldn't breathe without a tube down my throat," the pro-skater continued. "I woke up five days later thinking I was there for just a couple hours. I spent eight days in there." This isn't the first time that Margera has opened up about his health. In August 2022, after years of struggling with sobriety, he told Steve-O, also on his podcast, that thankfully he's in a much better place.
"I actually have never felt better," Margera noted at the time (via The Philadelphia Inquirer). He added, "I don't want to do that anymore ... I'm much happier without it."