Bam Margera Now On The Mend After Grueling Bout Of Pneumonia

"Jackass" star Bam Margera is on the road to recovery after his recent hospitalization.

On December 9, TMZ reported that Margera had been hospitalized in San Deigo with a severe case of pneumonia, made all the worse after he tested positive for COVID-19. His condition reportedly got so bad that the "Viva La Bam" star was transferred to the ICU, where he was put on a ventilator. While his condition appeared stable, fans took to social media to show their support for the MTV alum. "I hope that he pulls through and has a speedy recovery. Always rooting for Bam, always have," one fan tweeted. "Come on man, I know he's had his struggles, just any one of us...but not Bam, pull through and keep truckin on brother," wished another.

It's unclear how long Margera stayed in the medical facility, but only a few days after reports of his hospitalization, the professional prankster took to Instagram Live to cue in fans on the current status of his health.