Bam Margera Reportedly Hospitalized With Alarming Illnesses
The following contains references to alcoholism and addiction.
Bam Margera began as a pro skateboarder, and things took off from there. He became a familiar face when he joined MTV's infamous series "Jackass," where he collaborated with other stuntmen like Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, and more. As anyone with a penchant for stunts knows, the series blossomed into a world of spinoffs and movies. There was the 2002 hit "Jackass: The Movie," "Jackass Number Two," "Jackass 2.5," and more.
While the franchise took on a life of its own, Margera began struggling with alcoholism, The Los Angeles Times notes, stating that Margera's addiction grew worse after the unexpected death of "Jackass" co-star Ryan Dunn in 2011. He enrolled in several programs, but his rehab journey took many left turns.
Margera's ongoing issues with alcohol complicated the making of the 2022 film, "Jackass Forever," and he was fired from the project. In response, Margera sued Paramount Pictures, MTV Networks, series co-creators Knoxville, Jeff Tremaine, Spike Jonze, and others," per The Los Angeles Times. However, they claimed that Margera didn't comply with the sobriety expectations laid out to him. As such, Margera dropped the lawsuit.
Unfortunately, there's more news about Margera, but this time it's about a serious health concern.
Bam Margera is hospitalized for pneumonia and COVID-19
On December 9, 2022, TMZ announced that Bam Margera was hospitalized in San Diego with severe pneumonia and COVID-19. He was put on a ventilator in the ICU, and his condition was stable, according to the publication.
In August 2022, his mother, April Margera, and his brother, Jess Margera, addressed Bam's ongoing issues with addiction. He had a healthcare guardian, and fans worried that he was in a conservatorship, Page Six notes, prompting a "Free Bam" movement much like the one created for Britney Spears. "It's no secret that Bam has struggled with mental health and addiction," they began in a post on Instagram. They later added, "Despite rumors, Bam has never been in a conservatorship but rather a temporary healthcare guardianship for reasons not shared with the public." His mother and brother said it's up to Bam to share those details later, should he wish to. They continued to ask for support from fans as Bam continued his sober journey.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).