Bam Margera Reportedly Hospitalized With Alarming Illnesses

The following contains references to alcoholism and addiction.

Bam Margera began as a pro skateboarder, and things took off from there. He became a familiar face when he joined MTV's infamous series "Jackass," where he collaborated with other stuntmen like Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, and more. As anyone with a penchant for stunts knows, the series blossomed into a world of spinoffs and movies. There was the 2002 hit "Jackass: The Movie," "Jackass Number Two," "Jackass 2.5," and more.

While the franchise took on a life of its own, Margera began struggling with alcoholism, The Los Angeles Times notes, stating that Margera's addiction grew worse after the unexpected death of "Jackass" co-star Ryan Dunn in 2011. He enrolled in several programs, but his rehab journey took many left turns.

Margera's ongoing issues with alcohol complicated the making of the 2022 film, "Jackass Forever," and he was fired from the project. In response, Margera sued Paramount Pictures, MTV Networks, series co-creators Knoxville, Jeff Tremaine, Spike Jonze, and others," per The Los Angeles Times. However, they claimed that Margera didn't comply with the sobriety expectations laid out to him. As such, Margera dropped the lawsuit.

Unfortunately, there's more news about Margera, but this time it's about a serious health concern.