Bam Margera's Rehab Journey Takes Another Left Turn

Bam Margera, known for his role on the MTV show "Jackass," has been on quite the rehab journey recently. The reality star was recently sent to rehab under a court order, according to CBS News, and therefore could not leave the facility at any time unless given permission. However, Margera reportedly fled from his rehab center in Delray Beach, Florida in a black Honda sedan in mid-June. Police began immediately searching for him because he was never authorized to leave the facility. According to The Palm Beach Post, he was found at a hotel bar by authorities just a few days later and was then sent back to rehab.

Margera was fired from "Jackass" last year after a drug test came back positive for Adderall and violated a "wellness agreement" he signed with producers, according to NBC News. The reality star then sued the franchise and claimed that the show caused him to become addicted to medication. According to The Blast, Margera claimed, "I did not have any issues with addiction and drug use until I began my involvement ... with the Jackass franchise." He continued, "It was not until then that I became dependent on Adderall and pain medications to maintain the focus needed to satisfy the production schedule of Defendants." He also mentioned needing to take pain medication due to pain caused by the stunts performed on the show.

And although he returned to rehab to complete his time at the facility just two weeks ago, his rehab journey has taken another wild turn.