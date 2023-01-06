Who Should Return To Southern Charm? Here's What Bravo Fans Say - Nicki Swift Survey
"Southern Charm" has seen plenty of castmembers come and go since it debuted on Bravo in 2014. In fact, every original cast member aside from Craig Conover and Shep Rose have said goodbye to the show at some point during the first eight seasons, which has meant departures (some more dramatic than others) for the likes of OGs including Cameran Eubanks, Jenna King, and Thomas Ravenel.
But with every goodbye comes a new hello, as some stars of the show who haven't been there since the beginning have earned themselves a special place in fans' hearts. Case and point? What would the show be without Austen Kroll's relationship drama after he joined the cast in Season 4? And it seems like his ex, Madison LeCroy, has also done little but spice things up since she first appeared on the reality show as a guest in Season 2, before switching between a main cast member and friend from Season 6 onwards.
But while there's no doubting the current cast are still stirring up plenty of drama, that doesn't mean there aren't a few familiar faces fans would like to see return to life in front of the cameras in Charleston, South Carolina. But who's top of that list?
Southern Charm fans really want Chelsea Messiner back
To find out the former "Southern Charm" star who fans really want back, we took it to you, our loyal Nicki Swift readers and asked: "Who should return to Southern Charm?" And it turns out there was a clear frontrunner in Chelsea Messiner. A whopping 28.01% of you wanted Messiner back on the show ASAP, despite her ditching her role as a main castmember following Season 6. As you may remember, Messiner left at the same time as Cameran Eubanks and Naomie Olindo in 2020, with a source telling People at the time, "[They] just tired of the reality TV drama and don't want to live their lives this way." The chances of Messiner actually coming back then? Pretty slim.
As for who came in a somewhat distant second? Landon Clements, who appeared on Seasons 2 to 4, with 22.58% of respondents choosing him as the former star they want to see back, while 14.43% of those we asked chose Messiner's pal Eubanks. On the other end of the scale, we have OG Thomas Ravenel with 14.09% of the votes after leaving following Season 5, while Eliza Limehouse nabbed herself 10.87% of the votes — despite only appearing as a main castmember for a single season, Season 6! Lastly, we have a star who never actually appeared as a full time castmember. Danni Baird starred as a friend from the very first season until Season 7, and had 10.02% of the votes.