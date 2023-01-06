Who Should Return To Southern Charm? Here's What Bravo Fans Say - Nicki Swift Survey

"Southern Charm" has seen plenty of castmembers come and go since it debuted on Bravo in 2014. In fact, every original cast member aside from Craig Conover and Shep Rose have said goodbye to the show at some point during the first eight seasons, which has meant departures (some more dramatic than others) for the likes of OGs including Cameran Eubanks, Jenna King, and Thomas Ravenel.

But with every goodbye comes a new hello, as some stars of the show who haven't been there since the beginning have earned themselves a special place in fans' hearts. Case and point? What would the show be without Austen Kroll's relationship drama after he joined the cast in Season 4? And it seems like his ex, Madison LeCroy, has also done little but spice things up since she first appeared on the reality show as a guest in Season 2, before switching between a main cast member and friend from Season 6 onwards.

But while there's no doubting the current cast are still stirring up plenty of drama, that doesn't mean there aren't a few familiar faces fans would like to see return to life in front of the cameras in Charleston, South Carolina. But who's top of that list?