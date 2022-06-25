Madison LeCroy Appears To Make Nasty Crack About The Attractiveness Of Austen Kroll's New Girlfriend

Madison LeCroy might have moved on in her life with her new fiancé Brett Randle, but that doesn't mean she's not keeping tabs with her old love, Austen Kroll. In fact, there's some speculation that LeCroy might have made a nasty crack at the attractiveness of Kroll's new girlfriend, Olivia Flowers. Or maybe lack thereof. On June 25, LeCroy shared a photo of herself on Instagram and captioned it: "I'd rather be a homegirl than a homely girl." Ouch.

The comment is likely in reference to what Flowers said in the June 23 premiere of "Southern Charm." Upset at Kroll's clearly bothered reaction when LeCroy showed up to Kathryn Dennis' 30th birthday party, she quipped, The U.S. Sun, "It's so evident that there are unprocessed things there. We shouldn't be going on our first date and talking about 'home girl'. We shouldn't." Obviously, "home girl" is LeCroy. As for Kroll, he seemed to take his own dig at LeCroy, toasting on his Instagram Story to her mere "11 seconds of airtime," as her appearance on the episode was quite minimal compared to the other cast members. Either way, commenters were split on LeCroy's shade: "Daaammnn!!! Best clap back ever," someone said, while another commented, "A post like this that shows your true heart."

Now, whether or not Kroll still has feelings for LeCroy remains to be seen, but for now, it looks like both exes are keeping up with each other's love lives, for better or for worse.