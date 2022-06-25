Madison LeCroy Appears To Make Nasty Crack About The Attractiveness Of Austen Kroll's New Girlfriend
Madison LeCroy's name has been in the headlines for many different reasons these last few years. That's because there was some speculation that she might or might not have been the reason why Alex Rodriguez's relationship with Jennifer Lopez fell apart. During a "Southern Charm" reunion back in 2021, her co-star Craig Conover accused her of texting A-Rod on the down low while he was supposedly still with Lopez. LeCroy admitted that yes, she and A-Rod were in communication at the time. However, she also said, per Us Weekly, "But other than that, there was nothing. I've never physically seen him, touched him." She also maintained she wasn't a "liar."
To complicate matters even further, LeCroy was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Austen Kroll at the time, too. However, she has since moved on with her fiancé Brett Randle. But that hasn't stopped "Southern Charm" fans from guessing that Kroll might still be obsessed with LeCroy and maybe even vice versa, too. That's because it appears as though LeCroy might have made a nasty crack at Kroll's new girlfriend in one of her latest Instagram posts.
Did Madison LeCroy just call out Austen Kroll's new love?
Madison LeCroy might have moved on in her life with her new fiancé Brett Randle, but that doesn't mean she's not keeping tabs with her old love, Austen Kroll. In fact, there's some speculation that LeCroy might have made a nasty crack at the attractiveness of Kroll's new girlfriend, Olivia Flowers. Or maybe lack thereof. On June 25, LeCroy shared a photo of herself on Instagram and captioned it: "I'd rather be a homegirl than a homely girl." Ouch.
The comment is likely in reference to what Flowers said in the June 23 premiere of "Southern Charm." Upset at Kroll's clearly bothered reaction when LeCroy showed up to Kathryn Dennis' 30th birthday party, she quipped, The U.S. Sun, "It's so evident that there are unprocessed things there. We shouldn't be going on our first date and talking about 'home girl'. We shouldn't." Obviously, "home girl" is LeCroy. As for Kroll, he seemed to take his own dig at LeCroy, toasting on his Instagram Story to her mere "11 seconds of airtime," as her appearance on the episode was quite minimal compared to the other cast members. Either way, commenters were split on LeCroy's shade: "Daaammnn!!! Best clap back ever," someone said, while another commented, "A post like this that shows your true heart."
Now, whether or not Kroll still has feelings for LeCroy remains to be seen, but for now, it looks like both exes are keeping up with each other's love lives, for better or for worse.