Why You Won't See Madison LeCroy's Fiancé On Southern Charm Anytime Soon

"Southern Charm" star Madison LeCroy and her fiancé Brett Randle are couple goals to their fans. The hair salon owner found love with her beau after her on-and-off relationship with Austen Kroll and is happily planning a future with him. Per Us Weekly, the reality television personality hinted that she had a new man in her life, and in June 2021, she showed him off via Instagram. LeCroy and Randle's whirlwind romance leveled up when he proposed to her in October 2021. The Bravo star broke the news on Amazon Live, saying, "I'm announcing that I am engaged!" She continued, "I'm so excited because I honestly had no clue at the time. It was a very special moment for my family and I." Of course, LeCroy also showed off her engagement ring.

The entrepreneur told People that, unbeknown to her, Randle had bought the ring a few months before the proposal. He also went the extra mile and asked her parents and son before proposing. She said that initially "I'm thinking it's just a birthday dinner, and my son's over here jumping around." However, things soon became intense when "I turn around and my fiancé is down on one knee and proposed to me in my living room. It was so intimate. I've been crying like crazy from joy." However, "Southern Charm" fans should not expect to see a lot of Randle going forward. LeCroy has clarified why her man may not feature prominently on the show.