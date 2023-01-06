Anne Heche's Son Announces The Actor's Big Posthumous Project
Anne Heche's son, Homer Laffoon, has announced a big project his mom was working on before her tragic death, which will now be released posthumously. As fans of the star will already know, Heche died in August 2022 following a horrific car accident, though she remained on life support for a short while after she was pronounced deceased. Her family confirmed her passing to People, saying in a statement of the 53-year-old, "Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend."
A few days after the statement was released, Heche's death was determined by the coroner to be an accident, per People, after the car she was driving crashed into a home and both then caught fire. The coroner confirmed in December 2022 that, despite some speculation, Heche wasn't actually influenced by either drugs or alcohol when she lost control of her vehicle, though she did have cocaine in her system.
There's no doubting the star's life was cut too short, but, thankfully, her legacy is living on via projects she had in the works before her untimely death — and now we have the details on an important one.
Anne Heche will release a book after her death
Anne Heche had been working on her second book before sad death, with Homer Laffoon confirming the project in a post shared to his mom's Instagram account on January 5. Homer — who Heche shared with her former husband, Coleman Laffoon — explained alongside the book's cover that Heche had written the manuscript. "The book is the product of mom's further efforts to share her story and to help others where she could. 'Call Me Anne' is the result and I know she was excited to share with the world," he wrote. "So, mom, here I am sharing it with the community you created, may it flourish and take on a life of [its] own, as you would have wanted." Homer also thanked those who had sent him well-wishes in the months since his mom's death.
The posthumous book will mark Heche's second foray into the writing world, as she previously released her memoir, titled "Call Me Crazy," back in 2001. Heche confirmed she had a second book in the works to Gurus in November 2021, even sharing a touching poem she wrote for the project. "This poem is my prayer and voice for what I see the future to be — an offering to join in something other than darkness... Living in the light and not in the dark — coming to a place between earth and sky where we can meet in the middle," she shared.