Anne Heche's Son Announces The Actor's Big Posthumous Project

Anne Heche's son, Homer Laffoon, has announced a big project his mom was working on before her tragic death, which will now be released posthumously. As fans of the star will already know, Heche died in August 2022 following a horrific car accident, though she remained on life support for a short while after she was pronounced deceased. Her family confirmed her passing to People, saying in a statement of the 53-year-old, "Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend."

A few days after the statement was released, Heche's death was determined by the coroner to be an accident, per People, after the car she was driving crashed into a home and both then caught fire. The coroner confirmed in December 2022 that, despite some speculation, Heche wasn't actually influenced by either drugs or alcohol when she lost control of her vehicle, though she did have cocaine in her system.

There's no doubting the star's life was cut too short, but, thankfully, her legacy is living on via projects she had in the works before her untimely death — and now we have the details on an important one.