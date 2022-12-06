Anne Heche Autopsy Answers Lingering Question About What Was In Actor's System At Time Of Crash

Anne Heche tragically died on August 11, 2022, and more details surrounding the unexpected accident have been revealed from her autopsy. On August 5, Heche crashed her car into a residential home and was burned in her car's fire before being rushed to the hospital. The actor was in a coma and later died as a result of injuries sustained from the crash, per Us Weekly.

"Anne will be deeply missed," her friends and family's statement to People read. "But she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."

Heche's final resting place is the Hollywood Forever Cemetery alongside fellow acting royalty. "We are convinced our mom would love the site we have chosen for her," her two sons, Atlas and Homer, wrote in a statement (via Entertainment Tonight). "It's beautiful, serene, and she will be among her Hollywood peers." Now, some lingering questions have been answered about the tragic incident.