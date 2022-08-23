Anne Heche Has A Famous Final Resting Place

Anne Heche's tragic death rocked Hollywood after the actor was involved in a fiery car crash on August 5. According to The New York Times, it took 59 firefighters over an hour to put out the flames and rescue Heche. She was taken to hospital and placed in a coma, per Us Weekly, as she suffered from critical burns and pulmonary injury. Rumors that she had been under the influence began to swirl, but according to one of the last people to see her alive, that was not the case. Hours before the accident, Heche visited Glass Hair in Venice, California where she bought a red wig and posed for a selfie with salon owner Richard Glass. According to him, she didn't appear intoxicated. "She was very, very cordial," Glass told Entertainment Tonight. "Very personable and very polite." A toxicology report later revealed the presence of cocaine and fentanyl in Heche's blood, according to Consequence, but the outlet noted that the latter may have been administered at the hospital.

Interest in Heche spiked and an old resurfaced interview in which she told "Access Hollywood" her greatest dream was to make her kids happy took on a heartbreaking new meaning. Speaking on behalf of himself and brother Atlas Heche Tupper, Homer Laffoon told Fox News that losing Heche was crushing but that "hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom." Now, we know where she'll eternally be laid to rest.