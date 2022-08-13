Anne Heche's Feelings About Her Legacy Are Even More Devastating Now
Anne Heche died on August 12 after succumbing to injuries sustained in a fiery car crash. "Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy," a rep for the 53-year-old said in a statement to TMZ. "Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact." Heche's family is also honoring the star's wish of being an organ donor, as her rep confirmed that her body will remain on life support until the donation process is complete.
Heche's death comes nearly a week after the Emmy award-winning actor was involved in two separate car accidents. Video obtained by TMZ showed Heche speeding down a residential street after initially smashing her vehicle into a parking structure at an apartment complex. According to the outlet, Heche then crashed her Mini Cooper into another home, which resulted in fatal injuries.
Years before her untimely death, Heche spoke about her legacy, and her words are even more devastating in the wake of her passing.
Anne Heche wanted her children to be happy
Anne Heche previously revealed what she would want for her family in the event of her death, emphasizing that her hopes were with her children, Homer Lafoon and Atlas Heche Tupper. Heche made the remark in 2017 while at the premiere of her film "The Last Word." "Since the movie is called 'The Last Word' and given what it's about, what do you hope people would say about you as far as last words go?" questioned a reporter from "Access Hollywood." Without hesitation, Heche responded, "Hopefully that I made my children happy. That I gave them a life that they loved." Heche shares Homer and Atlas with exes Coleman Lafoon and James Tupper, respectively.
Following her death, Heche's eldest son shared a touching statement in honor of the "Nip/Tuck" actor. Homer said he's "left with a deep, wordless sadness," but was sure to thank Heche's fans for the outpouring of support they have shown since her car accident (via People).