Anne Heche's Feelings About Her Legacy Are Even More Devastating Now

Anne Heche died on August 12 after succumbing to injuries sustained in a fiery car crash. "Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy," a rep for the 53-year-old said in a statement to TMZ. "Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact." Heche's family is also honoring the star's wish of being an organ donor, as her rep confirmed that her body will remain on life support until the donation process is complete.

Heche's death comes nearly a week after the Emmy award-winning actor was involved in two separate car accidents. Video obtained by TMZ showed Heche speeding down a residential street after initially smashing her vehicle into a parking structure at an apartment complex. According to the outlet, Heche then crashed her Mini Cooper into another home, which resulted in fatal injuries.

Years before her untimely death, Heche spoke about her legacy, and her words are even more devastating in the wake of her passing.