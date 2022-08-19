One Of The Last People To See Anne Heche Alive Addresses His Remorse
In the week since Anne Heche's death, friends, family, and fans alike have come out in droves to pay their respects to the actor. Heche died on August 12 after a week-long coma, following injuries from a car accident that attracted nationwide attention. In a public statement obtained by People, her oldest son, Homer Laffoon, said, "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." Heche's second husband, actor James Tupper, posted a photo of her with the caption "Love you forever," while late 90s ex Ellen Degeneres tweeted, "This is a sad day. I'm sending Anne's children, family and friends all of my love."
According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, Heche's official cause of death was smoke inhalation and thermal injuries from the crash, with "blunt trauma" also observed, per People. Although her death was officially ruled an accident, some people are still eager to point fingers and find the blame for the tragic situation that could have been avoided. After facing the heat, one of the last people Heche interacted with is ready to speak up.
A celebrity stylist feels guilt over the incident
In an exclusive interview with TMZ, celebrity stylist Richard Glass spoke about his meeting with Anne Heche on August 5, the same day as the actor's fatal crash. Just hours before, Heche entered his salon, Glass Hair in Venice, California. Two weeks removed from their encounter, Glass is still beating himself up, recounting the moment in tears: "I feel a huge remorse ... I feel like I didn't do everything I was supposed to to keep her here, to protect her. This woman, she needed help and I wasn't there enough."
Of the pair's first and only meeting, Glass was initially all smiles. He posted a photo with Heche on Instagram with the caption "So I met @anneheche today and she purchased a #redwig so random.. I love," oblivious to the tragedy that would soon occur. According to Glass, some have blamed him for not doing more and even accused him of having something to do with her impaired state: "They're saying that she could have gotten the cocaine or fentanyl from me because I was the last person to see her. I've never done any type of drug, I don't do that, I'm not that type of person."
As for why he didn't take more action, Glass said In an earlier interview with Entertainment Tonight, "[Heche] wasn't speaking in cursive, I say that when people are impaired ... But she wasn't, she was very, very cordial. Very personable and very polite."