One Of The Last People To See Anne Heche Alive Addresses His Remorse

In an exclusive interview with TMZ, celebrity stylist Richard Glass spoke about his meeting with Anne Heche on August 5, the same day as the actor's fatal crash. Just hours before, Heche entered his salon, Glass Hair in Venice, California. Two weeks removed from their encounter, Glass is still beating himself up, recounting the moment in tears: "I feel a huge remorse ... I feel like I didn't do everything I was supposed to to keep her here, to protect her. This woman, she needed help and I wasn't there enough."

Of the pair's first and only meeting, Glass was initially all smiles. He posted a photo with Heche on Instagram with the caption "So I met @anneheche today and she purchased a #redwig so random.. I love," oblivious to the tragedy that would soon occur. According to Glass, some have blamed him for not doing more and even accused him of having something to do with her impaired state: "They're saying that she could have gotten the cocaine or fentanyl from me because I was the last person to see her. I've never done any type of drug, I don't do that, I'm not that type of person."

As for why he didn't take more action, Glass said In an earlier interview with Entertainment Tonight, "[Heche] wasn't speaking in cursive, I say that when people are impaired ... But she wasn't, she was very, very cordial. Very personable and very polite."