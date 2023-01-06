Al Roker Gets Warm Welcome In His Today Show Return
On November 6, 2020, Al Roker of "Today" announced that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer after going to a "routine checkup" at the doctor. "Good news is, we caught it early," he said on the show. "Not great news is that it's a little aggressive, so I'm going to be taking some time off to take care of this."
Then in November 2022, Roker provided an update on his health after his noticeable absence from the show. He took to Instagram to announce that he was hospitalized for blood clots that started in his leg and had moved to his lungs. It was then revealed that the morning show host had to go back to the hospital later that month. "Due to some complications, he is back in the hospital and he is in very good care," Hoda Kotb said on the show (via The Hollywood Reporter). "He's resting and his doctors are keeping a close eye on him."
On December 14, the "Today" show crew went over to Roker's house to surprise him with some Christmas carols. "I've missed you all so, so very much, all these faces," he said. "It just means the world to me and to our family and my Deborah, who's just been my rock. I thank you so much. I really appreciated it." And after a long journey, the morning news show anchor has returned.
Al Roker details his illness in Today show return
On January 3, the "Today" show hosts provided an update in regards to their co-host Al Roker. "We have some great news to share this morning," Savannah Guthrie said. "Al is coming back to the show." Hoda Kotb further explained that he'd be returning at the end of the week. "Our sunshine is coming back," Guthrie added.
And on January 6, the big reunion happened. Guthrie and Kotb started out by saying how much Roker was missed in the studio by the co-anchors and the crew of the show. "I have missed you guys so very much," Roker said. "You are my second family and it's just great to be back — and wearing pants." He then praised his wife, Deborah Roberts, saying, "She is the main reason I'm still here."
Later in the show, Roker and Roberts explained what went on in the hospital. "He was a medical mystery for weeks," Roberts said. She mentioned that Roker had to go through a "major surgery" that had everyone wondering if her husband was going to make it. The news show co-anchor then explained that he lost half of his blood due to internal bleeding, and the doctors determined he had two bleeding ulcers. He added that they had to re-section his colon and take out his gallbladder.