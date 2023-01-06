Al Roker Gets Warm Welcome In His Today Show Return

On November 6, 2020, Al Roker of "Today" announced that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer after going to a "routine checkup" at the doctor. "Good news is, we caught it early," he said on the show. "Not great news is that it's a little aggressive, so I'm going to be taking some time off to take care of this."

Then in November 2022, Roker provided an update on his health after his noticeable absence from the show. He took to Instagram to announce that he was hospitalized for blood clots that started in his leg and had moved to his lungs. It was then revealed that the morning show host had to go back to the hospital later that month. "Due to some complications, he is back in the hospital and he is in very good care," Hoda Kotb said on the show (via The Hollywood Reporter). "He's resting and his doctors are keeping a close eye on him."

On December 14, the "Today" show crew went over to Roker's house to surprise him with some Christmas carols. "I've missed you all so, so very much, all these faces," he said. "It just means the world to me and to our family and my Deborah, who's just been my rock. I thank you so much. I really appreciated it." And after a long journey, the morning news show anchor has returned.