Captain Lee Rosbach Confirms His Below Deck Return Amid Health Setbacks

Captain Lee Rosbach of "Below Deck" has revealed new information about going back on the Bravo reality series. The TV star gained fame as a main cast member of the show starting when it began back in 2013. "Below Deck" documents the Michigan native, who has been in the yachting industry for more than 30 years, and his crew as they work on superyachts, per Bravo. When he spoke to ET in November 2022, Rosbach was asked about whether Season 10 of "Below Deck" would be his final time appearing on the series.

"I don't think in finite terms like that," Rosbach said regarding setting a time frame on his involvement in "Below Deck." He continued, "I just, you know, it's still fun. I am still going to do it ... until the audience doesn't like it anymore." During an episode early into Season 10, Rosbach announced to his crew that he would have to walk away from filming in order to treat serious problems with his nerves, TMZ wrote in December 2022. The reality TV personality stated he had been struggling with walking and had lost sensation on the left side of his body, so he needed to prioritize his health. Now, Rosbach is sharing what his future with "Below Deck" will look like.