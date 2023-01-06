Emily Ratajkowski Doesn't Hold Back On Her Romantic History After Pete Davidson Fling

After filing for divorce from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in September 2022, Emily Ratajkowski has been sampling everything single life has to offer. Initially romantically linked to Brad Pitt for a hot minute, the supermodel was reportedly dating Pete Davidson by November 2022. As an inside source told Us Weekly at the time, Ratajkowski and Davidson had been "talking for a couple months now" after meeting through mutual friends. That same month, the "King of Staten Island" star was photographed trying to pick Ratajkowski up to attend his 29th birthday bash, per E! News.

By late December 2022, however, any romantic flames between the two had seemingly dulled into a platonic simmer. After Davidson was spotted on several occasions out and about with "Bodies Bodies Bodies" co-star Chase Sui Wonders, an insider told Page Six that he and Ratajkowski's "fling has moved into the friend zone." The "My Body" author herself had seemingly moved on — Ratajkowski was seen locking lips on date night with artist Jack Greer.

Now, the model is getting candid about finding love again so far.