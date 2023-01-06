Emily Ratajkowski Doesn't Hold Back On Her Romantic History After Pete Davidson Fling
After filing for divorce from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in September 2022, Emily Ratajkowski has been sampling everything single life has to offer. Initially romantically linked to Brad Pitt for a hot minute, the supermodel was reportedly dating Pete Davidson by November 2022. As an inside source told Us Weekly at the time, Ratajkowski and Davidson had been "talking for a couple months now" after meeting through mutual friends. That same month, the "King of Staten Island" star was photographed trying to pick Ratajkowski up to attend his 29th birthday bash, per E! News.
By late December 2022, however, any romantic flames between the two had seemingly dulled into a platonic simmer. After Davidson was spotted on several occasions out and about with "Bodies Bodies Bodies" co-star Chase Sui Wonders, an insider told Page Six that he and Ratajkowski's "fling has moved into the friend zone." The "My Body" author herself had seemingly moved on — Ratajkowski was seen locking lips on date night with artist Jack Greer.
Now, the model is getting candid about finding love again so far.
Emily Ratajkowski thinks her success intimidates men
It's rough out here for singles — even if you happen to be a supermodel. Emily Ratajkowski, during a January 2022 episode of her podcast, "High Low With EmRata," lamented her struggle with finding a man capable of handling her professional success. "I feel like I attract the worst men," Ratajkowski began, explaining that, while she wants "a confident man," she has no time for one who "has something to prove and is trying to prove it through me." Many potential partners, in Ratajkowski's experience, love that she's so accomplished... until "slowly they get emasculated and don't know what to do with those feelings, and then they resent you. They start to tear you down, and then you're back to square one." Basically, in Ratajkowski's opinion, men want a strong woman until they realize they don't.
This isn't the first time the actor, model, and best-selling author has addressed navigating the single landscape. In the October 2022 issue of Harper's Bazaar, Ratajkowski revealed, "I have never been single before," when speaking about her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard. In the past, Ratajkowski shared that she's always had a boyfriend if only for protection from predatory men in the modeling world. Ratajkowski also used to despise the idea of dating, telling the publication, "I was a bit of a 'pick-me girl' in the sense that I wasn't very good at deciding what I liked. I really wanted to be chosen."