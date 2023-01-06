Joy Behar Compares Meghan Markle To Another Controversial Star Amid Prince Harry's Memoir Revelations

Back in October, Penguin Random House announced the title of Prince Harry's upcoming memoir "Spare" — which is set to follow the public figure's "experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons," per People. Six days before the book's release date on January 10, shocking excerpts of the book were leaked, as reported by The Guardian. The jaw-dropping information featured a bombshell account from the Duke of Sussex, who claimed that William, Prince of Wales, physically attacked him.

Before their altercation, Prince Harry revealed that the fight stemmed from his brother wanting to talk about "the whole rolling catastrophe" relating to their public feud. However, the "Harry and Meghan" star went on to write that the conversation quickly turned to Prince William making disparaging claims about the former's wife, which he reportedly masked as "trying to help" his younger brother. "He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me," Harry wrote. While the book has yet to be released in the U.K. and the U.S., royal experts and pop culture commentators have already shared their opinions, including The View's outspoken co-anchor Joy Behar.

Behar recently compared Meghan Markle's relationship with the British royal family to controversial star Yoko Ono's relationship with The Beatles' fans.