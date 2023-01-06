Joy Behar Compares Meghan Markle To Another Controversial Star Amid Prince Harry's Memoir Revelations
Back in October, Penguin Random House announced the title of Prince Harry's upcoming memoir "Spare" — which is set to follow the public figure's "experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons," per People. Six days before the book's release date on January 10, shocking excerpts of the book were leaked, as reported by The Guardian. The jaw-dropping information featured a bombshell account from the Duke of Sussex, who claimed that William, Prince of Wales, physically attacked him.
Before their altercation, Prince Harry revealed that the fight stemmed from his brother wanting to talk about "the whole rolling catastrophe" relating to their public feud. However, the "Harry and Meghan" star went on to write that the conversation quickly turned to Prince William making disparaging claims about the former's wife, which he reportedly masked as "trying to help" his younger brother. "He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me," Harry wrote. While the book has yet to be released in the U.K. and the U.S., royal experts and pop culture commentators have already shared their opinions, including The View's outspoken co-anchor Joy Behar.
Behar recently compared Meghan Markle's relationship with the British royal family to controversial star Yoko Ono's relationship with The Beatles' fans.
Joy Behar says Meghan Markle has become a 'pariah' like Yoko Ono
With excerpts from Prince Harry's upcoming memoir "Spare" circulating the internet, news outlets and daytime talk shows have already started to analyze the Duke of Sussex's shocking claims with a fine tooth comb. During a recent episode of "The View," Joy Behar compared the royal family's constant attacks on Meghan Markle to that of musician and peace activist Yoko Ono, who was famously married to John Lennon. "It seems like everyone in the royal family treats Meghan like Yoko Ono," she said (via Decider). For those unaware, the acclaimed performance artist was subjected to hateful abuse during her marriage to Lennon, with some even calling her a "dragon lady," per NBC News.
"Yoko Ono allegedly broke up The Beatles, and she became the pariah of that generation. It's almost the same thing here," Behar continued. "I mean, why would [Prince] William — if this is all true — why would William be so upset with Meghan and go after her to her husband?" Other members of the panel echoed similar sentiments, with Ana Navarro describing the public deterioration of the family's relationship as "incredibly painful."
While all sides of the Windsor clan have kept quiet regarding the controversial leak, royal expert Katie Nicholl revealed that Prince William and King Charles III are bracing themselves for "further damaging revelations" in the upcoming memoir, per Vanity Fair. "The fact that Harry has written about private family moments ... will be upsetting for the royals," she added.