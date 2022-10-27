Prince Harry's Highly Anticipated Memoir Finally Gets A Release Date
After what seemed like forever, we finally have intel as to when we'll get our hands on Prince Harry's much-anticipated memoir.
As early as July 2021, Penguin Random House revealed that they were "honored" to publish the royal's book, which offers a "definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him," they wrote in a statement. Initially slated for release in late 2022, the memoir promises to detail the Duke of Sussex's childhood, his military duty, his responsibilities as a member of the royal family, and his experience as a husband and father. According to Prince Harry himself, he has chosen to write a book in hopes of telling his story from his point of view and showing people that "no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think." He said that readers should expect that he's "writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become."
While fans are clamoring to get a copy of the memoir as soon as they can, Queen Elizabeth's recent passing reportedly derailed the release. Per Page Six, the book was held back until early 2023 as Prince Harry wanted to give it another once-over to make sure that he hadn't written anything negative about his late grandmother. "Harry will want to take out certain passages that involve Queen Elizabeth, out of respect for her," a source dished. "Plus, he will want to describe his feelings about the Queen's passing."
And now, it looks like there's finally a definitive date for the release.
Prince Harry's memoir will be released in January
Fans wouldn't have to wait too long for the release of Prince Harry's memoir, as it finally gets a publication date — January 10, 2023, per The New York Times. The highly-anticipated tell-all, which was rumored to involve a contract in the neighborhood of $20 million, is off to the presses after Harry had gotten cold feet, according to book industry executives.
While the royal previously noted that the book would lay out "the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned" throughout his life, publishing insiders divulged that it would also contain revelations that would make the royal family "nervous." They told Page Six, "There's a lot of new stories in there about the past that Harry has not spoken about before, about his childhood." Meanwhile, another source told The Mirror that there is now a "tsunami of fear" among the royal family over what Harry had penned. They're hoping that he may "correct a few things" considering how much their reputation tanked following his Oprah interview, but they "do not hold much hope."
Then again, he had supposedly given his family a "heads up" about the book, per his spokesperson. They told Entertainment Tonight that the duke had made an effort to discuss the project with the royals, but is aware that he would have never gotten a green light for it from the Palace if he had remained a senior royal.