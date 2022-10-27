Prince Harry's Highly Anticipated Memoir Finally Gets A Release Date

After what seemed like forever, we finally have intel as to when we'll get our hands on Prince Harry's much-anticipated memoir.

As early as July 2021, Penguin Random House revealed that they were "honored" to publish the royal's book, which offers a "definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him," they wrote in a statement. Initially slated for release in late 2022, the memoir promises to detail the Duke of Sussex's childhood, his military duty, his responsibilities as a member of the royal family, and his experience as a husband and father. According to Prince Harry himself, he has chosen to write a book in hopes of telling his story from his point of view and showing people that "no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think." He said that readers should expect that he's "writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become."

While fans are clamoring to get a copy of the memoir as soon as they can, Queen Elizabeth's recent passing reportedly derailed the release. Per Page Six, the book was held back until early 2023 as Prince Harry wanted to give it another once-over to make sure that he hadn't written anything negative about his late grandmother. "Harry will want to take out certain passages that involve Queen Elizabeth, out of respect for her," a source dished. "Plus, he will want to describe his feelings about the Queen's passing."

And now, it looks like there's finally a definitive date for the release.