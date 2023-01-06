Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Has A Stunning New Flame
Aaron Rodgers' love life has been filled with ups and downs over the last few years. After dating actor Shailene Woodley for several months, the Green Bay Packers quarterback announced they had gotten engaged while accepting his NFL MVP award in 2021. Reportedly, however, political tension and the heat of the spotlight soon came between Rodgers and Woodley. "They disagreed on a lot of things," an insider told People in 2022. One month later, their engagement was called off, with Entertainment Tonight reporting that they were officially done. "They tried to make their relationship work but with busy careers in different industries, it was hard to see one another," a source told ET at the time.
In June 2022, rumors fluttered that the star quarterback had rebounded with a new lady, a woman only known as "Blu," per fan site SideAction. Although reports surfaced that Blu was a self-identified witch called "Blu of Earth," Rodgers' then-reported flame took to a series of Instagram Stories to deny the claims, per The U.S. Sun. Her now-defunct website, according to The Sun, described her as the founder of Florescence, a holistic self-improvement program for women. Although no formal announcement had been made, Outkick reported in December 2022 that Rodgers and Blu's romance had ended, with the latter seemingly shading Rodgers in an Instagram Story, and Rodgers unfollowing her on the platform.
Don't fret about Rodgers romantically, though! The pro athlete has already seemingly moved on.
Aaron Rodgers' rumored new girlfriend is a longtime friend
Aaron Rodgers has reportedly found love close to home. The Green Bay Packers quarterback is supposedly dating Mallory Edens, daughter of Wes Edens, the owner of the Milwaukee Bucks, according to the New York Post. As a source first told Sportsgossip.com, Rodgers and Edens have had a friendship for years before things allegedly turned romantic.
Edens, a Princeton University graduate of 2018, has been proudly supporting Rodgers' team with Packers' merch, according to one fan's Twitter screenshot. Rodgers' connection to Edens' family and the Bucks is highly storied, with the 39-year-old being a longtime Bucks fan and owning a 1% stake in the NBA team since 2018, per the Post. In addition to Edens reportedly attending Rodgers' New Year's Day game versus the Minnesota Vikings, the two celebrated his 39th birthday together at a Bucks game on December 2, per People. Of course, it's hardly the first time the longtime friends have been photographed sitting court-side at Bucks games over the years. They previously attended a matchup together in 2019, with the 26-year-old taking to Instagram to document the occasion.