Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Has A Stunning New Flame

Aaron Rodgers' love life has been filled with ups and downs over the last few years. After dating actor Shailene Woodley for several months, the Green Bay Packers quarterback announced they had gotten engaged while accepting his NFL MVP award in 2021. Reportedly, however, political tension and the heat of the spotlight soon came between Rodgers and Woodley. "They disagreed on a lot of things," an insider told People in 2022. One month later, their engagement was called off, with Entertainment Tonight reporting that they were officially done. "They tried to make their relationship work but with busy careers in different industries, it was hard to see one another," a source told ET at the time.

In June 2022, rumors fluttered that the star quarterback had rebounded with a new lady, a woman only known as "Blu," per fan site SideAction. Although reports surfaced that Blu was a self-identified witch called "Blu of Earth," Rodgers' then-reported flame took to a series of Instagram Stories to deny the claims, per The U.S. Sun. Her now-defunct website, according to The Sun, described her as the founder of Florescence, a holistic self-improvement program for women. Although no formal announcement had been made, Outkick reported in December 2022 that Rodgers and Blu's romance had ended, with the latter seemingly shading Rodgers in an Instagram Story, and Rodgers unfollowing her on the platform.

Don't fret about Rodgers romantically, though! The pro athlete has already seemingly moved on.