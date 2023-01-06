Jen Shah's Attorney Speaks Out On Her Prison Fate

"The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jen Shah's long-awaited sentencing hearing for her fraud conviction has finally arrived. The reality star pleaded guilty to wire fraud back in July of 2022, according to NBC News, saying in court, "[I] knew it was wrong, many people were harmed and I'm so sorry." Shah had been looking at $9.5 million in restitution fees and up to 14 years in prison. At the time, her attorney, Priya Chaudhry, said, "Ms. Shah is a good woman who crossed a line. She accepts full responsibility for her actions and deeply apologizes to all who have been harmed."

Ultimately, the judge sentenced Shah to six-and-a-half years in prison, per Vulture, plus five years of supervised release. She was ordered to forfeit $6.5 million, 108 luxury items of both the genuine and bootleg varieties (mostly bootleg, it looks like), and pay over $6.6 million in restitution. At her sentencing hearing, Chaudhry said, per a live-tweet thread by Inner City Press, "Jen hoped that the TV spotlight would hide her pain. She spent years trying to hide her feeling, to fake it until she make it. She tried not to see the people who lost money. Her original fraud was on herself."

Now that the sentence has been set, Shah's lawyer made another statement on her client's behalf.