Meghan Markle's Former Bodyguard Reveals Details About Her Difficult First Days With The Royal Family
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix series, "Harry & Meghan," has highlighted their sweet love story, along with their troubled relationships with the royal family. But it has also shed light on the incessant difficulties they've had to face in the public eye. In the early days of their romance, Meghan interacted warmly with paparazzi. However, Harry immediately gave her some important advice. In the second episode of "Harry & Meghan" (via People), Meghan revealed, "And I remember H the next day saying, 'You can't talk to them.' And I was like, 'I'm just trying to be pleasant, I don't know what to do, I've never dealt with this before.' And he's like, 'Right, but the U.K. media are saying you love it. You're smiling, you love it.'"
Regardless of how Meghan communicated with the press, the scrutiny and stalking wouldn't let up. Needless to say, this became terrifying for the "Suits" actor. Even with the presence of security, the paparazzi continued to follow her, trying to break down literal barriers. Now, Meghan's former bodyguard is speaking out about her tough transition into royal life, and the details are unsettling.
The paparazzi's pursuit of Meghan Markle was relentless
Steve Davies, Meghan Markle's former bodyguard, recently sat down with "Breakfast Television" to talk about the challenges she faced with safety. Once it was announced that Meghan and Prince Harry were together, NBC Studios asked Davies to supply security protection for Meghan. Davies described the constant chaos that took place, particularly regarding the paparazzi's attempts to impede on Meghan's privacy. He shared, "We had neighbors complaining because paparazzi be knockin' on the window and knockin' on the door, asking if they could get into the bedroom that was looking over the garden to get shots." Unsurprisingly, this experience took a toll on Meghan's mental health. He added, "Psychologically, for Meghan, it was stressful."
While other members of the royal family have faced similar struggles, Davies explained, "Because it's Meghan and Harry, and you've got the African American influence on it and everything else, that took it to another level."
In "Harry & Meghan," Meghan spoke out about having her privacy violated by the paparazzi. In a clip (via Page Six), Meghan shared, "My house was just surrounded." Apparently, men would sit in their cars, waiting for her to make her next move. She revealed more shocking details, saying, "They had paid certain neighbors to put a livestream camera into my backyard."