Meghan Markle's Former Bodyguard Reveals Details About Her Difficult First Days With The Royal Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix series, "Harry & Meghan," has highlighted their sweet love story, along with their troubled relationships with the royal family. But it has also shed light on the incessant difficulties they've had to face in the public eye. In the early days of their romance, Meghan interacted warmly with paparazzi. However, Harry immediately gave her some important advice. In the second episode of "Harry & Meghan" (via People), Meghan revealed, "And I remember H the next day saying, 'You can't talk to them.' And I was like, 'I'm just trying to be pleasant, I don't know what to do, I've never dealt with this before.' And he's like, 'Right, but the U.K. media are saying you love it. You're smiling, you love it.'"

Regardless of how Meghan communicated with the press, the scrutiny and stalking wouldn't let up. Needless to say, this became terrifying for the "Suits" actor. Even with the presence of security, the paparazzi continued to follow her, trying to break down literal barriers. Now, Meghan's former bodyguard is speaking out about her tough transition into royal life, and the details are unsettling.