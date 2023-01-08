Garcelle Beauvais' Spicy Hair Transformation Sets Her Comments Section Ablaze
Garcelle Beauvais only joined "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cast in 2019, but she's already proven herself to be a valuable asset to the franchise. Sharp-witted and charismatic, Beauvais has managed to go head-to-head with the cast's veterans — including Erika Janye, Kyle Richards, and Lisa Rinna (who recently exited the show) — while still retaining her likability. Of course, Beauvais also effortlessly exudes the high-fashion vibes with which the Beverly Hills cast is synonymous. In fact, Beauvais is often lauded for her daring confessional looks and fun approach to style.
Given that Beauvais, who's best known for her acting and hosting career, dabbled in modeling during her early days in Hollywood, it's not all that surprising that she knows a thing or two about putting a look together. "I've always had a love for fashion, from my days of modeling up until now,' Beauvais shared with Fashionista. "Growing up, my mom would always dress up. Jewelry was her way of expressing herself, so I've always loved jewelry. She loves gold more than anything. So, I grew up with the love of fashion, the love of accessories." And while Beauvais revealed that she doesn't really use a stylist, she does have a glam team, which she introduced to Bravo viewers in 2020.
Now, Beauvais has unveiled a brand-new look, which has completely enamored Bravo fans.
Garcelle Beauvais' fans are loving her red hair
Not only is Garcelle Beauvais a fashion chameleon, but she also regularly switches up her hair styles. Over the years, she has worn straight, curly, long, and short styles. However, she's never strayed too far from her signature jet black coif — until now. On January 6, Beauvais debuted striking red locks on Instagram. In the video, which has racked up nearly 68,000 likes as of this writing, the actor proudly flaunts bone straight, red hair, accented by a middle part. And given the comments, it's safe to say that Beauvais' stunning transformation is going over particularly well!
"I love a redhead," wrote her "RHOBH" cast member, Sutton Stracke. Teresa Guidice also approved. "Looks amazing," she wrote. Meanwhile, Ashely Tisdale simply shared three fire emoji. Beauvais' red hair is also a big hit on Twitter. "That color is gorgeous!!!!" tweeted one fan. "That color suits her! She looks fantastic," wrote nother. Finally, another fan tweeted what pretty much everyone was thinking: "I hope she brings this look to next season! She looks STUNNNNING."