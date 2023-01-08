Prince Harry And Prince William's Bizarre Fight Over Facial Hair Explained

If Prince Harry and Prince William weren't on good terms before, then Harry's forthcoming memoir, "Spare," certainty isn't helping things. In addition to touching on the very public grievances that he and wife, Meghan Markle, share with his family (first disclosed in Prince Harry and Meghan's bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview), and revealing that he once worried that Camilla Parker Bowles would be a "wicked stepmother," per Vanity Fair, he's also shared some enlightening bits about William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales.

For instance, Harry claims that his brother and sister-in-law pushed him to wear the Nazi costume to a Halloween party, per E! News. He also gave readers a glimpse into a tense encounter between Meghan, William, Kate, and himself. In the days leading up to their May 2018 wedding, Meghan made an off-hand comment, referencing Kate's "baby brain," after she apparently had forgotten a previous conversation they'd had about bridesmaid dresses. Ultimately, her comment offended Middleton (via Today), leading to Meghan Markle being reprimanded. This, according to Harry, led to a later meetup between the four, which culminated with Meghan telling William to "take your finger out of my face."

Interestingly enough, this wasn't the end of the wedding drama, as Harry's decision to wed while sporting a full beard angered William, leading to a rather tense disagreement.