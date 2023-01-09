Alec Baldwin's Campaign To Increase Hilaria's Follower Count Has Everyone Bewildered

Alec Baldwin has quite an unconventional birthday present for his wife, Hilaria Baldwin. On January 6, the actor took to social media to ask his 2.5 million followers to help Hilaria reach a new social media milestone — just in time for her birthday.

The "30 Rock" star shared a video on Instagram pleading with his fans to follow his wife on the platform. "I would like to ask you a small favor. And that is, my wife is just — it seems like she's just centimeters shy of a million followers on Instagram — I would like to ask you, as a birthday gift or even just a gesture to my wife. Would you follow her on Instagram?" Baldwin said. "My wife's the most fabulous person I've ever met in my whole life. ... I would like a really great-great surge of people to follow my wife on Instagram. To say happy birthday to my wife. Would you do that for me? Please?"

The good news? His efforts paid off. Hilaria's Instagram page now proudly boasts 1 million followers. The bad news? Fans were turned off by the actor's request, with many finding it in bad taste.