Alec Baldwin's Campaign To Increase Hilaria's Follower Count Has Everyone Bewildered
Alec Baldwin has quite an unconventional birthday present for his wife, Hilaria Baldwin. On January 6, the actor took to social media to ask his 2.5 million followers to help Hilaria reach a new social media milestone — just in time for her birthday.
The "30 Rock" star shared a video on Instagram pleading with his fans to follow his wife on the platform. "I would like to ask you a small favor. And that is, my wife is just — it seems like she's just centimeters shy of a million followers on Instagram — I would like to ask you, as a birthday gift or even just a gesture to my wife. Would you follow her on Instagram?" Baldwin said. "My wife's the most fabulous person I've ever met in my whole life. ... I would like a really great-great surge of people to follow my wife on Instagram. To say happy birthday to my wife. Would you do that for me? Please?"
The good news? His efforts paid off. Hilaria's Instagram page now proudly boasts 1 million followers. The bad news? Fans were turned off by the actor's request, with many finding it in bad taste.
Alec Baldwin receives ridicule for begging for followers
Alec Baldwin may have succeeded in getting his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, over the 1 million follower mark, but not everyone is happy about it. While many fans helped Alec in his race toward a million, others didn't hold back in telling the actor what they really thought about the whole ordeal.
Alec took to Instagram to thank his fans for pushing Hilaria's follower count over the seven-figure mark, but many were quick to take to the comments to give their honest thoughts on the actor's campaign. "I mean, there are people hungry and living on the streets in arctic temperatures but ok. Good job on your wife's million followers ffs," one fan wrote. "Why is it so important to your wife to have 1 million followers? She's trying to raise a gaggle of children. How does she even have time to give a crap about instagram?" opined another. Some can't help but express their utter confusion about it. "Confused...does having 1 million followers change your life in anyway? Better resume? More money? Being serious what am I missing?" a fan commented.
While many fans weren't that impressed, Alec and Hilaria are likely happy about the milestone. It's not surprising that the actor decided to surprise his wife with such a perplexing gift — after all — he recently laid his soul bare with a love note to her on Instagram. "No matter what happens to me. No matter what I suffer. If I win or lose, anything. Anything," he wrote in 2021. "No one can take away from me the joy and love you have given me, @hilariabaldwin."