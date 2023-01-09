How Queen Elizabeth Really Felt About Prince Harry Ditching Royal Duties
Prince Harry has revealed how his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, really felt about his decision to step away from his royal duties. As any keen royal watcher will know, the Duke of Sussex has been dropping bombshell after bombshell about his family members, with Harry unleashing plenty of shocking allegations to promote his biography, titled "Spare."
Amongst Harry claiming William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, were never overly welcoming to his now-wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, he also spoke about his beloved grandmother and how he was treated since leaving his life as a senior royal behind. One of his most surprising claims? He found out about Queen Elizabeth's death online. Harry recalled learning the sad news after flying to Scotland to be with her. "I looked at the BBC website. My grandmother had died. My father was king," Harry wrote in "Spare" (via BBC News). Harry also claimed to Anderson Cooper on "60 Minutes" that he was not invited to take the same plane as his family members to be with the queen, but got very candid about what happened when he arrived following the queen's death — including revealing how he said goodbye to her body.
One thing fans have been questioning for a long time though is how the late queen really felt about her grandson leaving his royal duties behind just a couple of years before she died — and now Harry is revealing all.
Prince Harry said Queen Elizabeth II was 'sad' about him quitting royal duties
According to Prince Harry, the late Queen Elizabeth was "sad" about his decision to say goodbye to royal duties and move to North America alongside his wife, Meghan Markle — but she wasn't blindsided. The Duke of Sussex made the revelation on "Good Morning America" on January 9, claiming, "My grandmother and I had a very good relationship. She never said to me that she was angry." He also claimed the queen — who died in September 2022 — was well aware of the difficult time he was having with the life he was living, stating, "I had many, many conversations with her both in the U.K. over the years and in the run-up to the point of this change, so it was never a surprise to anybody, least of all her. She knew what was going on. She knew how hard it was. I don't know whether she was in a position to be able to change it."
That's just one of the many big reveals the former senior royal made in his book and subsequent interviews, as Harry's also shed a lot of light on a supposed physical altercation he got into with his brother, William, Prince of Wales, that left him with injuries. Harry claimed William pushed him to the floor and wasn't exactly full of praise for Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, during a tense moment the two brothers shared back in 2019.