How Queen Elizabeth Really Felt About Prince Harry Ditching Royal Duties

Prince Harry has revealed how his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, really felt about his decision to step away from his royal duties. As any keen royal watcher will know, the Duke of Sussex has been dropping bombshell after bombshell about his family members, with Harry unleashing plenty of shocking allegations to promote his biography, titled "Spare."

Amongst Harry claiming William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, were never overly welcoming to his now-wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, he also spoke about his beloved grandmother and how he was treated since leaving his life as a senior royal behind. One of his most surprising claims? He found out about Queen Elizabeth's death online. Harry recalled learning the sad news after flying to Scotland to be with her. "I looked at the BBC website. My grandmother had died. My father was king," Harry wrote in "Spare" (via BBC News). Harry also claimed to Anderson Cooper on "60 Minutes" that he was not invited to take the same plane as his family members to be with the queen, but got very candid about what happened when he arrived following the queen's death — including revealing how he said goodbye to her body.

One thing fans have been questioning for a long time though is how the late queen really felt about her grandson leaving his royal duties behind just a couple of years before she died — and now Harry is revealing all.