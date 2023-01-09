Prince Harry Downplays His Past Racism Insinuations Against The Royal Family

When Prince Harry sat down with Michael Strahan on "Good Morning America" on January 9, he backpedaled on his and Meghan Markle's earlier claims to Oprah Winfrey that the royal family was racist. Strahan asked Harry, "Do you think in the 21st century, there is a place for the British monarchy?" To which Harry replied, "I genuinely believe that there is ... not the way that it is now."

Harry elaborated, claiming that the family suffered from unconscious bias. "I think the same process that I went through regarding my own unconscious bias would be hugely beneficial to them. It's not racism, but unconscious bias if not confronted, if not acknowledged, if not learned and grown from, that can then move into racism." Harry added that his family "missed a chance to grow" through Meghan and to learn more about representation through her, as he had to. "And I, as a privileged white man, didn't really understand what [Meghan] was talking about," he said of his own unconscious bias.

People were upset and felt like Harry was waffling; many also felt like Harry let his family get bashed for racism after the Oprah interview and that he didn't step in for years to rectify the situation. One tweet read, "It's been 2 years since the Oprah interview, and now he decides to provide clarification after so much damage has already been done..."