Andy Cohen Is Hopeful For A Lisa Rinna Comeback On RHOBH
Lisa Rinna has made the announcement that she's leaving "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." Rinna told People in January that she was apparently ready for a change. "This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series," she said. "It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!" What will we do without her? Fans were in a frenzy about it on social media, but Rinna remained calm amid the mixed reactions to her RHOBH departure.
She was always one for a quick comeback, and there was no shortage of feuds when it came to Rinna — something any reality TV fan finds entertaining. Rinna and Lisa Vanderpump had a long-running rift and it all started because of a dog. Classic! While Rinna charts her next chapter, everyone else is still reeling from the news, including Andy Cohen, who admitted that he hopes Rinna's departure is only temporary.
Andy Cohen hopes it's only a pause for Lisa Rinna
On "Radio Andy," Andy Cohen aired his reaction to Lisa Rinna's departure from Bravo. "Big housewives news over the weekend. Lisa Rinna leaving Beverly Hills. This is a big reshuffle of the deck," Cohen said on the January 9 show. He started by saying, "First, you've gotta give props to Lisa Rinna ... eight years... usually you don't get a part on a show that goes for eight years."
Cohen then commented on Rinna's legacy. "That is a testament to how compelling Lisa Rinna is to watch on television ... think of all the memes Lisa Rinna has generated," he pointed out. "Think of all the gifs she's generated." He went on to express how central the 59-year-old has been to "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" and said he hoped it was nothing more than a pause. "I hope that she will come back, I really do," he stressed. In fact, Cohen couldn't stop emphasizing this fact. "I just hope that Lisa will humor us and come back ... I hope this is a pause because I always enjoyed Lisa Rinna on my TV."
While the Bravo host hopes it's not over, Rinna's husband, Harry Hamlin, seems to believe it is. Speaking with People on January 6, Hamlin said, "Now it's time to move on. Eight years is a long time to do anything, the same thing over and over again. It's time to move along." Rinna's certainly gotten family approval at least!