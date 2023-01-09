Andy Cohen Is Hopeful For A Lisa Rinna Comeback On RHOBH

On "Radio Andy," Andy Cohen aired his reaction to Lisa Rinna's departure from Bravo. "Big housewives news over the weekend. Lisa Rinna leaving Beverly Hills. This is a big reshuffle of the deck," Cohen said on the January 9 show. He started by saying, "First, you've gotta give props to Lisa Rinna ... eight years... usually you don't get a part on a show that goes for eight years."

Cohen then commented on Rinna's legacy. "That is a testament to how compelling Lisa Rinna is to watch on television ... think of all the memes Lisa Rinna has generated," he pointed out. "Think of all the gifs she's generated." He went on to express how central the 59-year-old has been to "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" and said he hoped it was nothing more than a pause. "I hope that she will come back, I really do," he stressed. In fact, Cohen couldn't stop emphasizing this fact. "I just hope that Lisa will humor us and come back ... I hope this is a pause because I always enjoyed Lisa Rinna on my TV."

While the Bravo host hopes it's not over, Rinna's husband, Harry Hamlin, seems to believe it is. Speaking with People on January 6, Hamlin said, "Now it's time to move on. Eight years is a long time to do anything, the same thing over and over again. It's time to move along." Rinna's certainly gotten family approval at least!