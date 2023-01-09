Victoria Beckham And Nicola Peltz Seem To Bond Amid Ongoing Feud Speculation

New brides feuding with their mothers-in-law is a tale as old as time, and it seems as if Nicola Peltz couldn't avoid drama with Victoria Beckham. Peltz and Victoria's son, Brooklyn Beckham, got married in April 2022, and according to a source, the two women were at odds with each other, per Page Six. "They can't stand each other and don't talk. The build-up to the wedding was horrendous," the insider revealed. The source shared that Peltz didn't want the former Spice Girl in on any wedding planning, adding that the actor "wouldn't clue Victoria in on anything. Communication was minimal."

Peltz attempted to put a stop to the feud rumors by telling Variety that she believes it started because she didn't wear a wedding dress designed by Victoria. "I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress. She didn't say you can't wear it; I didn't say I didn't want to wear it. That's where it started, and then they ran with that," she revealed.

Victoria is also attempting to dispel rumors of her beef with Peltz. Amid chatter of their ongoing feud, the designer shared a sweet picture of her with her daughter-in-law that had fans questioning if their feud was real.