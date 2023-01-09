Victoria Beckham And Nicola Peltz Seem To Bond Amid Ongoing Feud Speculation
New brides feuding with their mothers-in-law is a tale as old as time, and it seems as if Nicola Peltz couldn't avoid drama with Victoria Beckham. Peltz and Victoria's son, Brooklyn Beckham, got married in April 2022, and according to a source, the two women were at odds with each other, per Page Six. "They can't stand each other and don't talk. The build-up to the wedding was horrendous," the insider revealed. The source shared that Peltz didn't want the former Spice Girl in on any wedding planning, adding that the actor "wouldn't clue Victoria in on anything. Communication was minimal."
Peltz attempted to put a stop to the feud rumors by telling Variety that she believes it started because she didn't wear a wedding dress designed by Victoria. "I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress. She didn't say you can't wear it; I didn't say I didn't want to wear it. That's where it started, and then they ran with that," she revealed.
Victoria is also attempting to dispel rumors of her beef with Peltz. Amid chatter of their ongoing feud, the designer shared a sweet picture of her with her daughter-in-law that had fans questioning if their feud was real.
Victoria Beckham posts birthday message to Nicola Peltz
Victoria Beckham is proving that she's no monster-in-law! On January 8, she shared an Instagram snap of her sitting at a kitchen table with Nicola Peltz. They both appeared to be smiling at the camera, with hands covering their mouths. "Happy Birthday @NicolaAnnePeltzBeckham. Hope you have a lovely day!!! X," Victoria wrote. "Thank you so much!" Petz responded.
Some fans were not so easily convinced that the birthday wish meant all was good between Beckham and Peltz. "The driest birthday message there ever was," one Instagram user commented. "Very heartful and creative birthday wishes. You really must love hear deeply," was another fan's sarcastic reply. Others were quick to defend Victoria. "Gosh, people are so dramatic. If she didn't post, it'd be a problem. If she posts, they will find something to complain about. Get a life please!" a fan wrote.
Despite their rumored feud, Victoria previously gushed about Peltz in 2020 on the British talk show, Lorraine. "She's just wonderful. She's sweet, she's kind, she's such a lovely, warm, wonderful, wonderful woman. We couldn't have asked for Brooklyn to meet a more adorable, lovely lady. We are very happy. We love her. He's so happy," she said of her daughter-in-law. Perhaps it was just wedding stress that contributed to a tense moment between the two and hopefully, things are all good now.