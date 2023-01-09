Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Lands NBC News Gig

Camille Vasquez now has two impressive jobs. On January 9, the lawyer appeared in her first on-air segment as "NBC News' legal analyst," as "TODAY"'s Hoda Kotb introduced her. In a discussion about November 2022's University of Idaho murders, Vasquez offered her professional insight into the next steps in the case against arrested suspect, Bryan Kohberger. Opining that prosecution had an "extremely strong" case against Kohberger, Vasquez offered that the police are simply not showing all their cards at the moment. "The police and the investigators are not in the business of telling us everything they have. They want to put enough to get probable cause," the Brown Rudnick partner explained, per the New York Post.

Vasquez also touched on the impact of social media and the internet's role in the case, per the Daily Mail. "This has become something that really captivated the country," she said. "And so people want to talk about the evidence, they want to talk about the human impact." Vasquez warned, however, that while public involvement "can be helpful to investigators" — as tips to hotlines helped law enforcement track down Kohberger's white Hyundai Elantra — "it could also be harmful, when you start naming someone."

It seems NBC won an unofficial bidding war over Vasquez's employment. Per The Hollywood Reporter, three or more national news divisions reportedly expressed interest in Vasquez becoming an analyst or contributor before she joined NBC.