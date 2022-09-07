Johnny Depp's Attorney Camille Vasquez Has A New Celeb Client

Attorney Camille Vasquez became a household name when she represented Johnny Depp in his headline-making defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard — and won a $15 million jury verdict for her client. But it wasn't just her prowess in the courtroom that caught people's attention. Throughout the trial, romance rumors blossomed, as many believed that the chemistry between Vasquez and Depp proved their relationship was more than professional. However, the lawyer denied the gossip, telling People he was simply her friend and client. "I guess it comes with the territory of being a woman just doing her job," she mused. She also told the outlet she didn't like having her professionalism called into question, saying, "That's disappointing to hear."

However, in the end, she didn't let the rumors faze her. Indeed, Vasquez kept on praising Depp without shame. The pair's professional relationship continued as Depp hired Vazquez to represent him all over again, this time in a personal injury lawsuit that went to trial in July. Vazquez also reaped her own career benefits following her big win for Depp: She was promoted to partner at her law firm, Brown Rudnick LLP. Rudnick himself gushed over her in a press release, saying, "Camille's performance during the Johnny Depp trial proved to the world that she was ready to take this next step now." As it turns out, this step includes staying in the spotlight and taking on her latest celebrity client.