Johnny Depp's Attorney Camille Vasquez Has A New Celeb Client
Attorney Camille Vasquez became a household name when she represented Johnny Depp in his headline-making defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard — and won a $15 million jury verdict for her client. But it wasn't just her prowess in the courtroom that caught people's attention. Throughout the trial, romance rumors blossomed, as many believed that the chemistry between Vasquez and Depp proved their relationship was more than professional. However, the lawyer denied the gossip, telling People he was simply her friend and client. "I guess it comes with the territory of being a woman just doing her job," she mused. She also told the outlet she didn't like having her professionalism called into question, saying, "That's disappointing to hear."
However, in the end, she didn't let the rumors faze her. Indeed, Vasquez kept on praising Depp without shame. The pair's professional relationship continued as Depp hired Vazquez to represent him all over again, this time in a personal injury lawsuit that went to trial in July. Vazquez also reaped her own career benefits following her big win for Depp: She was promoted to partner at her law firm, Brown Rudnick LLP. Rudnick himself gushed over her in a press release, saying, "Camille's performance during the Johnny Depp trial proved to the world that she was ready to take this next step now." As it turns out, this step includes staying in the spotlight and taking on her latest celebrity client.
Camille Vasquez's newest celeb client
Camille Vasquez has landed her next high-profile client and, according to TMZ, it's another well-known actor who's found herself in hot water: Q'orianka Kilcher. Kilcher, who's best known for her role on "Yellowstone," has been charged with two felony counts of workers' compensation insurance fraud; Vasquez and fellow Brown Rudnick LLP attorney Steve Cook plan to defend her. As the outlet confirmed, the pair will represent the actor, who, according to a California Department of Insurance press release issued on July 11, claimed $96,838 in disability benefits she wasn't entitled to.
According to the department's investigation, the actor injured her neck and right shoulder in October 2018, sought treatment, then suddenly stopped. However, in October 2019, she reportedly reached out to a doctor to say she hadn't been able to work in a year because of her pain. The medical professional granted her disability benefits, which the department believes she didn't merit because she did work. Despite what she reportedly told the doctor, Kilcher shot "Yellowstone" from July 2019 to October 2019.
She pleaded not guilty on May 27. Meanwhile, Vasquez and Rudnick told TMZ, "We are determined to defend Ms. Kilcher in this important case which examines the inherent flaws in the disability compensation system." They added that "Ms. Kilcher is a well-respected and pioneering actress in Hollywood and we intend to clear her name."