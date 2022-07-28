Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Can't Stop Praising Him

Johnny Depp's attorney, Camille Vasquez, was the surprise star in his defamation trial against Amber Heard. Vasquez's relentlessly efficient cross-examination of Heard earned her an informal title as the Queen of Objections, per BBC, and romance rumors even bubbled between Depp and Vasquez after fans noticed their chummy courtroom rapport during the televised trial. Vasquez shut down the romantic speculation, noting it was "unethical" to date clients in a June interview with People. "I guess it comes with the territory of being a woman just doing her job," Vasquez said about the public's fixation on her personal life, adding that Depp "is a friend" she has "known and represented for four-and-a-half years."

"This man was fighting for his life and it broke my heart to see him day in and day out have to sit there and listen to the most horrific allegations being made against him," Vasquez continued. In a June profile by Hola!, Vasquez shared her "emotional" state over helping Depp get "his life back." "There's a piece to him now that he just didn't have before. He was able to tell his story and was infinitely grateful; he was moved. We all were," the Brown Rudnick partner said.

Although the romance murmurs turned out to be false, Vasquez's friendship with Depp is very much real. The lawyer recently opened up again about the significance of representing Depp in the high-stakes trial.