Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Can't Stop Praising Him
Johnny Depp's attorney, Camille Vasquez, was the surprise star in his defamation trial against Amber Heard. Vasquez's relentlessly efficient cross-examination of Heard earned her an informal title as the Queen of Objections, per BBC, and romance rumors even bubbled between Depp and Vasquez after fans noticed their chummy courtroom rapport during the televised trial. Vasquez shut down the romantic speculation, noting it was "unethical" to date clients in a June interview with People. "I guess it comes with the territory of being a woman just doing her job," Vasquez said about the public's fixation on her personal life, adding that Depp "is a friend" she has "known and represented for four-and-a-half years."
"This man was fighting for his life and it broke my heart to see him day in and day out have to sit there and listen to the most horrific allegations being made against him," Vasquez continued. In a June profile by Hola!, Vasquez shared her "emotional" state over helping Depp get "his life back." "There's a piece to him now that he just didn't have before. He was able to tell his story and was infinitely grateful; he was moved. We all were," the Brown Rudnick partner said.
Although the romance murmurs turned out to be false, Vasquez's friendship with Depp is very much real. The lawyer recently opened up again about the significance of representing Depp in the high-stakes trial.
Camille Vasquez said Johnny Depp's trial 'called for a woman's perspective'
In a teaser clip from an upcoming interview with "CBS Mornings," Camille Vasquez told host Gayle King that she felt fortunate to have represented Johnny Depp in his defamation trial against Amber Heard. Stressing the importance of having "a woman" on Depp's legal team, Vasquez elaborated that, with the case involving allegations of domestic abuse between a husband and wife, it "called for a woman's perspective."
Vasquez, who specialized in Litigation & Arbitration of defamation cases at Brown Rudnick before making partner in June," considers herself "lucky" to have been "chosen to do this job." When probed further by King, the lawyer explained, "I think hard work and luck — you can't underestimate there was a combination there. Of course, it's a tremendous amount of hours, but it's also a little bit of luck," adding she didn't take the task "lightly." As Vasquez noted, for Depp, "this was his name, this was his life" on the line. "It was important," she stated.
But after the hard work comes time to play and celebrate. Vasquez and Depp reunited on July 15 at his concert in Prague, via a fan's Instagram video. With other members of their legal team present, as well, per Newsweek, Vasquez can be seen introducing Depp to her boyfriend, British businessman Edward Owen. "Love it! I'm sure they will have a friendship that will last a lifetime," one fan commented fondly.