Johnny Depp Will Be Represented By Camille Vasquez All Over Again
Johnny Depp knows a good thing when he sees it. The unlikely star of the Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial was attorney Camille Vasquez. She'd torn Heard to shreds under cross-examination with her hard-nosed questioning. Vasquez also accused Heard of acting during her testimony. "We told you that this would be a performance. The role of her lifetime as a heroic survivor of brutal abuse," she told the jury during closing arguments (via the Independent).
Savannah Guthrie asked Heard about the acting allegations during her exclusive "Today" interview. "Says the lawyer for the man who convinced the world he had scissors for fingers? I'm the performer?", she shot back. "I had listened to weeks of testimony [saying] I'm a terrible actress. So, I'm a bit confused how I could be both."
Theatrics or not, the trial resulted in a loss for Heard, who was ordered to pay $15 million to her ex-husband. According to the New York Post, a lot of the credit for Depp's victory was placed on the shoulders of Vasquez. She is a hot commodity and has been fielding job offers from law firms across the states, signing autographs, and dodging the paparazzi. While Heard continues defending her 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post, which landed her in court in the first place, Depp's gearing up for yet another legal battle. It will be a different court and a different defendant
Johnny Depp is employing Camille Vasquez as his defense
Camille Vasquez was promoted by her law firm, Brown Rudnick, allowing her to make partner within just four years. "Camille's performance during the Johnny Depp trial proved to the world that she was ready to take this next step now," CEO William Baldiga announced, per Deadline. Vasquez's next step will be in just weeks.
Insider reported she's representing Depp in a personal injury lawsuit filed by Gregg "Rocky" Brooks. The location manager is suing Depp for "inflicting emotional distress" on him. The trial date is set for July 25. Brooks claims that while shooting "City of Lies" in 2017, Depp punched him in the ribs twice and then offered Brooks $100,000 to punch him in the face. The court documents include a sworn deposition by Emma Danoff, the movie's script supervisor, who was an eyewitness. She insists that there was no physical interaction between the two men.
Danoff said a verbal altercation broke out after Brooks allegedly used "racist and derogatory slurs" toward a homeless Black woman who was in his way. Danoff claimed Depp leaped to the woman's defense. "You can't talk to her like that; you think she's something less than you," she said Depp told Brooks. "Who do you think you are? How dare you?" This will be round two for Depp and Brooks. According to The Blast, they were scheduled to appear in court in November 2018. However, Brooks and his attorney were a no-show.