Johnny Depp Will Be Represented By Camille Vasquez All Over Again

Johnny Depp knows a good thing when he sees it. The unlikely star of the Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial was attorney Camille Vasquez. She'd torn Heard to shreds under cross-examination with her hard-nosed questioning. Vasquez also accused Heard of acting during her testimony. "We told you that this would be a performance. The role of her lifetime as a heroic survivor of brutal abuse," she told the jury during closing arguments (via the Independent).

Savannah Guthrie asked Heard about the acting allegations during her exclusive "Today" interview. "Says the lawyer for the man who convinced the world he had scissors for fingers? I'm the performer?", she shot back. "I had listened to weeks of testimony [saying] I'm a terrible actress. So, I'm a bit confused how I could be both."

Theatrics or not, the trial resulted in a loss for Heard, who was ordered to pay $15 million to her ex-husband. According to the New York Post, a lot of the credit for Depp's victory was placed on the shoulders of Vasquez. She is a hot commodity and has been fielding job offers from law firms across the states, signing autographs, and dodging the paparazzi. While Heard continues defending her 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post, which landed her in court in the first place, Depp's gearing up for yet another legal battle. It will be a different court and a different defendant